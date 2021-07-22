Ducati India rides in 2021 Multistrada V4 at 18.99 lakh

Ducati on Thursday launched the 2021 Multistrada V4 adventure motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle has been priced at ₹18.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base Multistrada V4, while the higher-spec V4 S costs ₹23.10 Lacs respectively (Ex-Showroom India).

The new Multistrada V4 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles from Ducati India this year. It comes out as an all-new motorcycle from the ground up that will be placed at the flagship offering in Ducati's family of adventure tourer bikes.

The company has previously announced the commencement of bookings of the motorcycle at a token amount of ₹1 lakh. The bike can be booked at the Ducati dealerships and the company says that it will be made available in limited numbers. Customers deliveries of the new adventure bike are expected to begin soon. And the bike is also available for display across all Ducati dealerships in India.

The new Multistrada V4 is the world's first production motorcycle to come equipped with front and rear rider assistance radar-system feature. It also gets the next generation of Ducati Connect mirroring system which, as per the company, makes it one of the most technologically advanced bikes. Some of its key safety equipment on the bike include features such as Riding Modes, Power Modes, ABS Cornering, Daytime Running Light, Ducati Brake Light, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, and more.

Ducati has also announced that the Multistrada V4 S will also be available with spoked wheels, and will arrive in India later this year.

While the Multistrada V4 comes in Ducati Red, the Multistrada V4 S is available in Ducati Red and Aviator Grey colour options.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits an all-new V4 Granturismo engine. It is a 1,158 cc unit that pushes out 170 hp (125 kW) of maximum power at 10,500 rpm, this is backed up by 2.7 kgm (125 Nm, 92 lb ft) of peak torque at 8,750 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle weighs 215 kg (474 lb) and has a valve clearance check timing of 60,000 km (36,000 miles).