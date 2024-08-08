Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP launched in India, priced at 19.05 lakh

Ducati India has added a new variant of the Hypermotard range to its lineup with the new Hypermotard 950 SP launched in the country. The new Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP is priced at ₹19.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hypermotard 950 SP joins the 950 RVE and the recently launched Hypermotard 698 Mono. Compared to the RVE, the new SP brings a new paint scheme, upgraded components and lighter alloy wheels.

The new Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP joins the 950 RVE and the recently launched Hypermotard 698 Mono and gets special upgrades including a new paint sch

Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Upgrades

The new Hypermotard 950 SP gets a host of sophisticated components including the adjustable Ohlins suspension with 48 mm USD forks at the front with 185 mm of travel, while the rear gets a monoshock with 175 mm of travel. The new suspension setup has also increased the seat height by 20 mm on the motorcycle to a much higher 890 mm.

Also Read : 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 makes global debut. Check what's changed

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP amplifies the performance the naked motorcycle with the upgraded components

The bike rides on Marchesini forged alloy wheels. The new Hypermotard 950 SP gets stickier Pirelli Supercorsa SP tyres, against Pirelli Rosso 3 rubber equipped on the 950 RVE. Other upgrades include a new paint scheme and body graphics, as well as carbon fibre body panels.

Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Engine Specifications

Power on the Hypermotard 950 SP comes from the same 937 cc L-Twin, Testastretta engine that develops 114 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The Testatretta engine powers a host of engines in Ducati’s lineup right from the Hypermotard to the DesertX, Supersport S, Monster and more. The 950 SP has a kerb weight of 191 kg (kerb), making it about 2 kg lighter than the 950 RVE.

The new Hypermotard 950 SP is about ₹ 3.05 lakh more expensive over the RVE 950

Compared to the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE, the new Hypermotard 950 SP is ₹3.05 lakh more expensive. The changes are intended to make the naked motorcycle even more intimidating naked motorcycle than it already is.

First Published Date: