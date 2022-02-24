Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Hypermotard 950 Rve Deliveries Start For Indian Customers

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers

Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE went on sale in the Indian market back in November 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 05:29 PM
The Hypermotard 950 RVE features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes.

Ducati India has started deliveries of the new Hypermotard 950 RVE to the customers in Indian. Some units of the new bike were recently delivered from the company's Mumbai dealership named Ducati Infinity.

The motorcycle went on sale in the Indian market back in November 2021.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 12.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler 800
20 kmpl|803 cc
₹ 7.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
803 cc
₹ 9.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler 1100
1079 cc
₹ 10.91 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Panigale V2
955 cc
₹ 17.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Diavel 1260
1262 cc
₹ 17.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It was introduced in two trims namely Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP. While former/base trim has been priced at 12.99 lakh, the higher spec SP trim has been priced at 16.24 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). This specific trim comes blessed with higher-spec hardware and a more premium exterior paint livery.

(Also Read: Scram 411 to RC390: Top upcoming premium bikes in India in 2022)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a BS6-compliant 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree V-twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine has been rated to churn out 112.4bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speec transmission. As per official claims, the motorcycle generates 80% of torque from as low as 3,000 rpm. And no less than 88% of the torque is available between 5,000 to 9,000 rpm.

The key electronics on the new Hypermotard 950 include its new ultra-modern Bosch 6-axis inertial platform along with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO (with Slide by Brake function) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, which make up the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO.

The motorcycle features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes. These wheels come shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/55/55 ZR17 at the rear.

Meanwhile, the premium Italian motorcycle is also gearing up to announce several other new models in the country including the Streetfighter V2.

 

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 05:29 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Ducati Hypermotard
Related Stories
Scram 411 to RC390: Top upcoming premium bikes in India in 2022
19 Feb 2022
Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India next month
23 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch today: Price expectations
23 Feb 2022
BMW Group launches all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India, promises 270 km range
24 Feb 2022
Newly launched Aston Martin DBX707 SUV to enter full production soon
22 Feb 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be offered with connected car tech features
19 Feb 2022
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased ahead of launch in India
24 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS