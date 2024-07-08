Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono launched: Produces 77.5 bhp. Check details

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono has landed in India. The new single cylinder motorcycle is priced at ₹16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Initially, only the standard version is available, with the sportier RVE model arriving later. Bookings are open now, and deliveries are expected to begin by the end of July.

At the heart of the Hypermotard 698 Mono lies its powerful engine. This 659cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit, named the Superquadro Mono, is claimed to be the most powerful of its kind in the world. It produces 77.5 bhp and 63 Nm of torque, and comes with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch for a smooth ride. For those who want an even sportier option, a quickshifter is available as an extra.

Design cues from larger sibling

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono's design borrows elements from its bigger brother, the Ducati Hypermotard 950. The sharp LED headlight with a prominent beak, the sleek fuel tank, and the integrated tail section are all reminiscent of the larger model. The twin exhaust pipes positioned under the tail remain a signature Hypermotard feature.

Also Read : Ducati DesertX Discovery to launch in India soon, will cost more than many SUVs

A steel trellis frame forms the foundation of the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, connected to a steel-tube subframe and an aluminium swingarm. Suspension duties are split between an adjustable Marzocchi USD fork at the front for precise handling and a Sachs monoshock at the rear for optimal control and comfort. Braking performance comes from Brembo M4.32 callipers gripping 330mm discs at the front.

A comprehensive suite of rider aids enhances control and safety. Riders can choose from three power modes, utilise cornering ABS for optimized braking in corners, select from four ride modes to suit riding conditions and benefit from traction and wheelie control systems. A 3.8-inch LCD instrument cluster is also offered for easy monitoring and adjustments. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, describes the Hypermotard 698 Mono as the essence of motorcycling excitement.

First Published Date: