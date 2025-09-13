Ducati Diavel V4 RS and Multistrada V4 RS unveiled

At the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Ducati pulled the wraps off its most exclusive machines yet—the Diavel V4 RS and the Multistrada V4 RS. And in true Ducati style, the reveal was anything but ordinary. MotoGP stars Marc Márquez and Francesco “Pecco" Bagnaia rode the new RS range straight into the pit lane during the San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP, underlining just how closely these bikes are tied to the racing world.

Both motorcycles will be produced in numbered series, making them as rare as they are desirable. They draw their beating heart from the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, Ducati’s MotoGP-derived V4 powerhouse, and are dressed in a mix of titanium, carbon fibre, and exclusive RS liveries.

Diavel V4 RS: Ducati’s dragster unleashed

The Diavel V4 RS can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.52 seconds.

The Diavel has always been about raw muscle and acceleration, but the new Diavel V4 RS takes that reputation to another level. With 182 hp and 120 Nm of torque, Ducati claims it is the fastest accelerating production motorcycle it has ever built. In fact, under Márquez’s wrist, it clocked an eye-popping 0–100 km/h in just 2.52 seconds.

Its long, low stance and single-sided swingarm echo drag-racing machines, while the dry clutch, forged wheels, Ohlins suspension, and Panigale V4-derived brakes ensure that performance isn’t just about straight-line sprints. A carbon-heavy design and a dedicated RS livery shave weight while giving it an unmistakably aggressive edge.

Inside, a dedicated TFT animation greets the rider at startup, and everywhere you look—the tank, air intakes, tail fairing—carbon and premium finishes reinforce its exclusivity.

Multistrada V4 RS: Touring with a race-bred twist

The Multistrada V4 RS is 2 kg lighter than the Pikes Peak version.

On the other side of the RS badge is Ducati’s interpretation of the sportiest touring bike ever—the Multistrada V4 RS. It’s a track-inspired tourer with 180 hp, a dry clutch, Akrapovič silencer, and forged aluminium wheels.

What makes it particularly advanced is its MotoGP-derived Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) system, which processes data as if 70 sensors were monitoring the bike, refining how the electronics respond in real time. Add to that Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension, radar-based Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection, and a titanium subframe designed to carry luggage while saving weight—this Multistrada balances long-distance comfort with razor-sharp performance.

Carbon components, lighter wheels, and a lithium-ion battery help it shed 2 kg compared to the Pikes Peak version, while the dedicated RS livery sets it apart visually. As with all Multistradas, it comes with Ducati’s 4Ever Multistrada warranty, offering four years of unlimited mileage coverage.

Availability and launch timeline

Deliveries of the Multistrada V4 RS in Europe are set to begin in November 2025, followed by the Diavel V4 RS in December. The U.S. market will get them a month later, with other regions to follow. As of now, there is no word on India launch. With the RS range, Ducati has created motorcycles that straddle the line between road-legal performance and race-bred exclusivity.

