Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks

Riding your first Ducati is a special occasion, it is even more special when it is equipped with the V4 Granturismo engine. But what adds icing to the cake is that the motorcycle itself is a Diavel which we think is one of the best-looking motorcycles. As you swing your leg over the Italian-designed bike, anticipation builds. You are a bit nervous because you know how powerful the machine is. The Ducati's distinctive roar echoes through your mind, and you can't help but feel a rush of adrenaline but you need to understand not to take this motorcycle lightly.

Ducati Diavel V4: It is a looker !!

One thing that you would recognize without even starting the engine is the sheer amount of attention that the Diavel gets. People would click pictures, they would follow you, they would stop and then ask you about the motorcycle. And it all makes sense, the Diavel does not look like your traditional motorcycle. It looks like something that is out of this world, the low-slung LED headlamp with intricate details and a projector setup. There are scoops right along the headlamp that help in channelling the airflow. The rider can hold on to that muscular fuel tank and the seat itself is quite comfortable. Ducati has given special attention to the hidden pillion-foot pegs and grabs rails. To access them, one needs to open the rear seat, pull the lever and grab the rails. If you do not want to carry a pillion then Ducati will sell a rear cowl.

The Ducati Diavel V4 turns heads everywhere it goes.

However, the most beautiful angle of the Diavel is without any doubt the rear quarter. There are four side exiting exhausts, along with a single-sided swingarm. The icing on the cake is the diamond-cut rear wheel which is wrapped in 240-section Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 along with that beautiful LED tail light.

Ducati Diavel V4: Stunning powertrain

Recently, Ducati has been plonking its V4 engine into its flagship models and we are glad that they decided to do the same with the Diavel as well. However, it is important to note that this engine comes from Multistrada V4, not the Panigale and Streetfighter which get the full-blown high-performance treatment.

The Granturismo engine is shared with Multistrada V4.

But still, it puts out almost 170 bhp and 126 Nm and this engine is a marvel of engineering. It has got character, there are a bit of vibrations in the lower rev range but they get smoothed out as you start climbing the rev band. The engine only comes alive after 3,000 rpm. Under it, it does struggle a bit and you will have to give a bit of gas. But once you cross that 3,000 rpm mark, a strong surge of torque comes that pushes you forward and in no time you will be doing illegal speeds. Even the stock exhaust sounds quite good and if you really want a more aggressive exhaust note then you get the Akrapovic kit.

The gearbox is a 6-speed unit and when shifting to first from neutral, there is an evident clunk that makes the whole motorcycle shake. Even shifting from first to second gear is not exactly smooth. There is a bi-directional quickshifter which is quite smooth at higher revs. A special mention goes to the way Ducati has tuned the engine braking because several times I didn't have to use brakes much, often the engine braking would be enough to slow down the motorcycle. The engine does come with cylinder deactivation technology but it still heats up in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Ducati Diavel V4: Ride and handling

The handlebar is wide, resulting in a bike that feels quite nimble when navigating through a sweeping corner. The feedback is satisfactory, and while it may not possess the same sharpness as other Ducati models. Show it a corner and it would adhere to the line that you would choose.

The single-sided swingarm along with the wheel design and those quad exhausts look amazing.

Even the suspension setup was surprisingly comfortable for our Indian roads. However, you would have to remember the low ground clearance because of which the exhaust can scrape on big speedbreakers. In case, you plan to ride on a race track then the suspension setup can be manually adjusted.

Then there are the brakes, the only thing I have to say about them is that they are the best brakes that I have ever experienced on a motorcycle. Braking duties are performed by Brembo Stylema calipers, along with 330 mm dual discs in the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear.

Ducati Diavel V4: Should you buy it?

Well, if you have around ₹30 lakh lying around then you should definitely consider buying the Diavel V4. It has the road presence, electronics, performance and a nice ride quality as well. Moreover, Diavel V4 is a motorcycle that is not really practical so buying it would be a decision of the heart than the head. The only thing you should always remember with such a motorcycle is that you gotta respect it because it can snap at you if you are not careful with it.

