Ducati Diavel V4 gets a refresh with a new Black Roadster livery. Feast your eyes

The Ducati Diavel V4 will feature a new look now as the manufacturer has revealed a brand new ‘Black Roadster’ livery for the motorbike. The Ducati Diavel V4 now looks meaner in black along with subtle yellow accents tastefully applied to the side of the tank, on the shroud and around the rear seat of the sports bike.

The Diavel V4 in the new livery gets a Matte finished Black as the base paint and the air inlets have been blacked out. The tank also features a matte grey paint towards the back. There are two yellow accent lines on the tank, one is a thin line which runs around the tank from one side to the other. This line also separates the two shades of the tank. The other is a thick line which is placed on each side of the tank. The Diavel V4 is also offered in a Ducati Red and a Thrilling Black paint scheme by the manufacturer.

Ducati Diavel V4: Specifications

The Ducati Diavel V4 features a 1,158 cc, V4 Granturismo engine which is exposed on the motorcycle. This unit produces 168 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter and an auto-blipper. The clutch is a hydraulic slipper and a wet multi-plate clutch. It gets twin 320 mm discs at the front and a 265 mm disc at the rear with cornering ABS to fulfil brake duties. The suspension at the front are two 50 mm USD forks which are fully adjustable and a fully adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

Ducati Diavel V4: Price

The Ducati Diavel V4 is priced in India starting at ₹25.91 lakh (ex-showroom). One should expect the new livery to be priced at a slight premium over this. The motorbike is available across India at Ducati stores including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

