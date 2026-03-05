Ducati Desmo450 MX motocross bike to launch in India soon

Ducati is gearing up to expand its motorcycle portfolio in India with a rather unconventional product. The Italian manufacturer is expected to introduce the Desmo450 MX , its first-ever motocross motorcycle, in the Indian market in the near future. Unlike the brand’s traditional road-focused superbikes and nakeds, this model marks Ducati’s official entry into the off-road motocross segment.

The Desmo450 MX represents a significant shift for Ducati, as the company has historically focused on performance motorcycles designed primarily for asphalt. However, with the growing global interest in off-road motorsport, Ducati has decided to venture into competitive motocross racing as well. The motorcycle was initially unveiled globally as part of the brand’s new off-road racing initiative, and Ducati has already begun testing the machine extensively in international motocross championships.

India is also expected to be part of the bike’s global rollout. The Desmo450 MX was recently showcased in the country during the finale of the Indian Supercross Racing League, offering enthusiasts an early glimpse of Ducati’s first purpose-built motocross machine. While the motorcycle is not designed for everyday road use, its arrival in India reflects the brand’s intention to strengthen its presence in the niche off-road performance segment.

Powering the Desmo450 MX is a newly developed 449.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. In typical Ducati fashion, the engine features the company’s signature desmodromic valve system, a technology usually associated with its high-performance sport motorcycles. This setup allows the engine to produce approximately 62 bhp and around 54 Nm of torque while revving close to 12,000 rpm, which is impressive for a motocross bike.

The motorcycle is built around a lightweight aluminium frame designed to offer rigidity and agility on rough terrain. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Showa components, including 49 mm front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking hardware comes from Brembo, ensuring strong and consistent stopping performance during aggressive riding conditions. Interestingly, Ducati has also incorporated traction control, which is a rare feature in the motocross category.

The Desmo450 MX will likely cater to a very niche audience of off-road enthusiasts and motorsport riders in India, so you would not see a lot of units of this motorcycle.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: