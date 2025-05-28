Ducati Desmo450 MX enters into production. Check details

The Ducati Desmo450 MX has entered into production at the bikemaker’s Borgo Panigale factory Borgo Panigale factory in Italy. In the aftermath of the second world podium conquered by Jeremy Seewer in the French Grand Prix, the first Desmo450 MX came off the production line. The Desmo450 MX is the company’s first ever motocross bike.

The motocross bike has been developed for racing by Tony Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino. As of now, Ducati has no plans to bring the Desmo450 to the Indian market because there is very little demand for motocross motorcycles in India. Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati, said “We looked around, searching for the important unique features of our corporate culture and finding what I believe characterizes Ducati like perhaps no other company: the closeness between the world of racing and that of production motorcycles. And discovering, at the same time, that we have an incredible resource in-house in the form of many off-road enthusiasts in the various departments. All this has allowed us to present the Desmo450 MX: an easy and high-performance bike, for amateurs and professionals alike."

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Engine

Ducati Desmo450 MX employs a single-cylinder 449.6 cc engine that employs Desmodromic valves. It delivers 62 bhp of maximum power at 9,400 rpm and a maximum torque output of 53.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The rev-limiter is configured at 11,900 rpm. It is equipped with a 5-speed transmission having quickshifter that operates solely for upshifts.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Hardware

Ducati is employing an aluminium perimeter frame to support the Desmo450 MX. The frame is supported by 49 mm upside down forks up front and a monoshock at the back. The front has 310 mm of travel while at the rear it has 301 mm of travel. Naturally, the suspension setup is adjustable. Front braking is handled by a two-piston floating caliper and at the back, there is a single-piston caliper.

Front and rear Galfer brake discs are 260 mm and 240 mm respectively. The motorcycle has front and rear wheels which measure 21 inches and 19 inches respectively and are shod in Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid-Soft tyres.

Ducati Desmo450 MX: Features

Ducati Desmo450 MX comes loaded with electronic features such as traction control, launch control, two riding modes, engine brake control and support for X-Link app.

