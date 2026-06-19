Ducati Desmo250 MX unveiled, can rev up to 15,000 rpm

Ducati has officially revealed the all-new Desmo250 MX, marking the latest addition to its growing off-road portfolio. The motorcycle arrives a year after the debut of the Desmo450 MX and continues the Italian manufacturer's strategy of bringing race-developed technology into production models.

New 250 cc Desmodromic engine

Powering the Desmo250 MX is a newly developed 249.7 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 44.5 hp at 12,500 rpm and 28.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,800 rpm. The engine itself weighs 24.7 kg and has been designed using knowledge gained from the Panigale V4 R superbike.

The powertrain shares the same 81 mm bore and 48.4 mm stroke dimensions as Ducati's flagship race machine while featuring redesigned intake and exhaust systems tailored for motocross applications. Ducati says the focus has been on creating a broad and balanced torque curve that delivers strong performance at low revs while taking advantage of the desmodromic valve system at higher engine speeds.

Thanks to titanium intake valves and steel exhaust valves, the engine is capable of revving up to 15,000 rpm, allowing riders to hold gears for longer during racing situations.

Fuel delivery comes through a 44 mm Mikuni throttle body, while power is sent to the rear wheel through a five-speed gearbox equipped with an upshift quickshifter. The hydraulically operated Brembo clutch uses a seven-plate design with a disc spring setup for smoother and more consistent engagement.

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Lightweight chassis

The Desmo250 MX is built around an aluminium perimeter frame and swingarm derived from the Desmo450 MX. Ducati says the frame stiffness has been specifically tuned to improve rider confidence during braking and cornering.

Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable 49 mm Showa upside-down forks with Kashima coating and 310 mm of travel, paired with a fully adjustable Showa rear monoshock offering 301 mm of wheel travel. The suspension settings have been developed specifically for the 250 cc platform to minimise weight transfer during acceleration and braking.

The motorcycle tips the scales at 103 kg without fuel and comes fitted with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tyres as standard, including a 100/90-19 rear tyre.

Brembo braking hardware retained

Braking components are shared with the larger Desmo450 MX. The setup includes Brembo callipers paired with 260 mm Galfer front and 240 mm rear discs.

Advanced electronics package

One of the highlights of the Desmo250 MX is its electronics suite, which has been adapted from the Desmo450 MX. Riders get access to two engine maps that can be customised through the optional X-Link app, while Ducati Traction Control offers three levels of adjustment.

Additional electronic aids include three-stage launch control, two levels of engine brake control and a quickshifter for clutchless upshifts. Ducati says its patented traction control system calculates intervention based on actual rear-wheel slip rather than predefined parameters, enabling smoother and more accurate power management.

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Predictive maintenance system introduced

The Desmo250 MX also debuts Ducati's predictive maintenance strategy for motocross models. A dedicated algorithm monitors engine stress in real time based on operating conditions and updates servicing intervals accordingly through the Ducati X-Link app.

The motorcycle follows two maintenance schedules. The MID service includes valve clearance inspection after 45 hours and piston replacement between 45 and 60 hours, depending on usage. A full service, involving a complete engine overhaul, is recommended between 90 and 120 hours based on riding intensity and track conditions.

Ducati Performance accessories

Ducati will also offer a range of factory-inspired accessories through its Ducati Performance catalogue. Buyers can equip the motorcycle with billet-machined triple clamps, Akrapovic titanium exhaust components, Brembo Racing brake calipers and Showa Kit A suspension, among other upgrades.

Availability

The Ducati Desmo250 MX will reach selected European dealerships from July 2026. Sales in North America will begin in August, with availability in additional global markets expected thereafter. As of now, there is no word on the India launch.

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