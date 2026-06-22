Ducati Desmo250 MX: 5 things to know about the motocross machine

Ducati has taken the wraps off the Desmo250 MX, a new 250 cc motocross motorcycle that brings the brand’s race-focused off-road approach to a smaller-capacity platform. It arrives after the Desmo450 MX and adds another option to Ducati’s growing dirt-bike line-up. The model is built around a new engine, a lighter chassis and a feature list that is unusually rich for motocross use.

1 New 250 cc engine At the centre of the bike is a 249.7 cc single-cylinder Desmodromic engine. It makes 44.5 bhp at 12,500 rpm and 28.3 Nm at 8,800 rpm. Ducati says the motor weighs 24.7 kg and borrows development lessons from the Panigale V4 R. It uses the same 81 mm bore and 48.4 mm stroke as the company’s race engine, but the intake and exhaust have been tuned for motocross duties. The engine can rev to 15,000 rpm.

2 Lightweight chassis and suspension The Desmo250 MX uses an aluminium perimeter frame and swingarm based on the Desmo450 MX. Ducati has tuned the frame stiffness to improve confidence under braking and in corners. Suspension comes from Showa, with fully adjustable 49 mm upside-down forks and a rear monoshock. Travel stands at 310 mm at the front and 301 mm at the rear. The bike weighs 103 kg without fuel.

3 Brakes and tyres Brembo hardware is used for braking, with 260 mm Galfer front and 240 mm rear discs. Ducati fits Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tyres as standard, including a 100/90-19 rear tyre.

4 Electronics and maintenance The electronics package includes two engine maps, three levels of Ducati Traction Control, three-stage launch control, two engine brake settings and a quickshifter. An optional X-Link app allows map customisation. Ducati has also introduced a predictive maintenance system that tracks engine stress and adjusts service guidance through the app. The MID schedule calls for valve clearance inspection after 45 hours and piston replacement between 45 and 60 hours. A full overhaul is recommended between 90 and 120 hours.

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5 Accessories and India launch Ducati Performance accessories will include billet triple clamps, Akrapovic titanium exhaust parts, Brembo Racing calipers and Showa Kit A suspension. The Desmo250 MX will arrive at selected European dealers in July 2026, followed by North America in August. More markets will follow, but there is no word yet on an India launch.

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