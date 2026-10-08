Ducati DesertX V2 teased for India launch

Ducati has teased the second-generation DesertX V2 for the Indian market, confirming that its new adventure motorcycle is scheduled to arrive in India in Q4 2026. The new DesertX represents a major mechanical and chassis overhaul over the current model and is designed to offer stronger off-road capability without compromising its road-going credentials.

The new-generation DesertX was unveiled globally earlier this year and is built around Ducati's latest 890 cc V2 engine. In India, it will take on the growing premium adventure motorcycle segment, where capability, electronics and long-distance touring ability are increasingly important.

New 890 cc V2 engine

The biggest change comes in the form of Ducati's 890 cc V2 engine, replacing the 937 cc Testastretta motor used by the outgoing DesertX. The new liquid-cooled, 90-degree V-twin produces 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

Ducati says the engine has been tuned to offer strong low- and mid-range response, with 70 per cent of its peak torque available from as low as 3,000 rpm. This should be particularly useful while riding off-road, where predictable throttle response and accessible torque are more important than outright top-end performance. The engine also uses Intake Variable Timing (IVT) technology.

The gearbox has also been specifically tuned for adventure use, with shorter lower gears to improve control over difficult terrain and a taller sixth gear for more relaxed highway riding. Ducati has also increased the service interval for valve clearance checks to 45,000 km, while oil changes are required every 15,000 km or two years.

New chassis and suspension setup

The DesertX V2 gets a dedicated aluminium monocoque chassis, with the engine serving as a structural component. Ducati has also retained a steel trellis subframe at the rear. The new platform is claimed to improve rigidity, reduce weight and make the motorcycle more predictable off-road.

Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable 46 mm KYB upside-down fork offering 230 mm of travel, while the rear gets a fully adjustable KYB monoshock with progressive linkage and 220 mm of wheel travel.

The motorcycle continues with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoke wheel setup, maintaining its focus on serious off-road riding. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 radial calipers with twin 305 mm discs at the front.

Revised ergonomics and design

While the DesertX retains the distinctive rally-inspired design of its predecessor, Ducati has made several functional changes. The fuel tank is now slimmer and lighter, with its 18-litre capacity positioned lower in the chassis to help reduce the centre of gravity.

The riding position has also been revised, with changes to the handlebar, seat and footpeg positions aimed at giving riders greater control while standing on the motorcycle during off-road riding. Seat height is rated at 880 mm, although Ducati offers lower seat and suspension options for riders who need easier access.

More electronics and technology

The new DesertX gets a comprehensive electronic package backed by a six-axis IMU. It includes cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0.

There are six riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally, allowing riders to adjust the motorcycle's behaviour according to road and terrain conditions.

The cockpit now features a new 5-inch full-colour TFT display with an 800 x 400 resolution. Ducati also offers provisions for smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and cruise control.

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