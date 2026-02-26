Ducati DesertX Returns with 110hp V2 Power, India Launch Set for Q4 2026

Ducati has revealed the second-generation DesertX at its World Première 2026 showcase, confirming that the adventure motorcycle will reach India in Q4 2026.

New engine and chassis at the core

The updated DesertX is built around Ducati’s new 890cc V2 engine and a dedicated monocoque chassis. The twin-cylinder motor produces 110hp at 9,000rpm and 92Nm at 7,000rpm. Ducati says 70 per cent of peak torque is available from 3,000rpm. Service intervals stand at 15,000km for oil changes and 45,000km for valve clearance checks.

The bike uses the engine as a stressed member within the monocoque frame, while retaining a trellis rear subframe. Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable 46mm KYB upside-down fork with 230mm travel and a KYB monoshock with 220mm travel and progressive linkage. Wet weight without fuel is rated at 209kg.

Hardware aimed at serious off-road use

Braking hardware includes Brembo M4.32 radial callipers with dual 305mm front discs. The DesertX rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless spoked wheels, shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally Street tyres.

Ergonomic revisions include repositioned footpegs, handlebars and seat, along with a slimmer 18-litre polymer fuel tank designed to centralise mass. Ground clearance at the front has been improved with a higher mudguard.

Updated electronics and display

Electronics are based on a six-axis IMU and include Cornering ABS with four levels, Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. There are six riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally. A new 5-inch TFT display supports multiple info layouts and navigation functions.

The DesertX will be offered in Matt Star White Silk. India launch is scheduled for the final quarter of 2026.

