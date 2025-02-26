Ducati DesertX Discovery launched: Here's what makes it special

Ducati India has launched the DesertX Discovery in the Indian market. It is the mid-spec variant of the adventure tourer that sits between the standard model and the top-end Rally variant. All three motorcycles share the same underpinnings but Ducati has made subtle changes so that they all can serve different purposes.

What are the cosmetic changes to the Ducati DesertX Discovery?

The DesertX Discovery has been introduced with a distinctive color scheme featuring black and Ducati Red, complemented by new decals. These decals are designed for easy replacement in the event of a fall. According to Ducati, the DesertX Discovery is engineered to offer enhanced versatility and customization options, indicating that the motorcycle is available with a variety of factory-installed accessories.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V4's first batch sold out, bookings open for second batch

What are the different features that the Ducati DesertX Discovery gets?

A touring windscreen is available that minimizes wind blast during rides, thereby alleviating rider fatigue. Additionally, the Discovery variant is equipped with turn-by-turn navigation, which is valid for a period of five years. Following this duration, customers will be required to renew the service through Ducati.

The water pump and fuel tank are encased within a bull bar to provide protection in the event of a motorcycle fall. Moreover, the Discovery variant of the Ducati comes with a bash plate to shield the engine from potential damage. A radiator guard is also incorporated to defend against debris during off-road excursions. Lastly, the center stand acts as a practical tool for securely parking the motorcycle and addressing any punctures that may arise.

Designed for touring purposes, the motorcycle includes aluminium cases and a subframe. It is also equipped with heated grips, which enhance comfort during winter rides.

What are the specifications of the Ducati DesertX Discovery?

The DesertX Discovery features the same 937 cc Testastretta engine, delivering a maximum output of 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This powertrain is coupled with a 6-speed transmission that includes Ducati Quick Shift, facilitating rapid gear changes both upwards and downwards, in addition to a slipper clutch. Maintenance intervals are set at 15,000 km or every 24 months, depending on which occurs first.

What is the price of the Ducati DesertX Discovery?

The DesertX Discovery is available at a price of ₹21.75 lakh ex-showroom, while the standard model is priced at ₹18.33 lakh ex-showroom. Additionally, the Rally version of the DesertX is offered at ₹23.70 lakh ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: