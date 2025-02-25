Ducati DesertX Discovery launched at 21.78 lakh. Check details

The Ducati DesertX Discovery adventure motorcycle has been launched in India starting at ₹21.78 lakh, ex-showroom. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India , stated that the DesertX Discovery represents a significant step in Ducati's growth within the Indian market. The DesertX Discovery adds to the company’s adventure motorcycle range in the country which includes the DesertX , Multistrada V4 , Multistrada V2 and more.

In terms of design, the DesertX Discovery gets the same basic silhouette as the DessertX, however, with certain differentiating elements. The new adventure motorcycle is painted in a distinctive livery of black, white, and red, thus exuding a bold and vivacious attitude.

Its adventure-ready character futher enhanced by the presence of protective components such as a bull-bar around the fuel tank, a tall windscreen, a radiator guard, a belly guard, an engine bash plate, a central stand, and hard-case panniers. Moreover, the bikemaker provides replaceable parts, enabling riders to customize and upgrade the bike's versatility to meet their requirements.

Ducati DesertX Discovery: Hardware and features

The Ducati DesertX Discovery comes loaded with a host of advanced features. It boasts a five-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, which is free for the first five years before requiring a subscription. Additional highlights include heated grips for enhanced comfort.

Suspension-wise, the bike alludes to 46 mm USD front forks and a fully adjustable KYB monoshock at the rear. A double disk with a diameter of 320 mm is used at the front, whereas a 265 mm disk is used at the rear. Off-road riding is complemented by 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke design wheels.

Ducati DesertX Discovery: Specs

The Ducati DesertX Discovery is powered by a 937cc liquid cooled Testastretta 11 degree desmodromic distribution engine, coupled with a and a six-speed transmission. It has a power output of 111.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm, generating peak torque of 92 Nm. To maximise its performance, the bike features sophisticated rider aid systems in the form of engine brake control, cruise control, various ride and power modes, wheelie control, and a bi-directional quick shifter, among others.

