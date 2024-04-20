Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ducati announces exchange program with benefits of up to 1.50 lakh

  • Ducati is offering several finance schemes, exchange bonus and store credit with the purchase of their motorcycles.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S sits above the standard Streetfighter V4.

Ducati India has announced that they will be offering an exchange bonus of 25,000 on the 20th and 21st of April. Ducati says that they will also offer a store credit of up to 1.5 lakh on the purchase of selected V4 models. Apart from this, the Italian manufacturer is offering a rate of interest of 9.99 per cent with an EMI option of 18,999. Moreover, Ducati is ensuring hassle-free transfer of ownership for the old motorcycle. For more information, we suggest that customers get in touch with the nearest Ducati dealerships.

