Ducati announces exchange program with benefits of up to 1.50 lakh

Ducati India has announced that they will be offering an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 on the 20th and 21st of April. Ducati says that they will also offer a store credit of up to ₹1.5 lakh on the purchase of selected V4 models. Apart from this, the Italian manufacturer is offering a rate of interest of 9.99 per cent with an EMI option of ₹18,999. Moreover, Ducati is ensuring hassle-free transfer of ownership for the old motorcycle. For more information, we suggest that customers get in touch with the nearest Ducati dealerships.