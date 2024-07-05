Do you ride a bike? Five things you are probably doing that’s illegal

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Riding a motorcycle comes with the responsibility of meeting the traffic and safety standards. While many on two-wheelers have a good idea of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to riding, there are certain things are considered illegal or are mandated by law that most ignore either due to the lack of habit or awareness.
There are certain documents that the motorist is legally compelled to carry with them while riding. Additionally, there are things that the motorist is asked to not do, such as taking certain routes that prohibit two-wheelers, or doing specific aftermarket modifications. Not knowing about these can lead to consequences such as fines or suspension of vehicle registration or license. Regardless of how long you have been riding, here are five things you are probably doing that are illegal:
Before heading out for a ride on your motorcycle, it is important to check whether you are carrying certain documents that are required to drive on Indian roads. The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, has made mandatory the following documents to be in the motorist’s possession during the total duration of the ride: Bike Registration Certificate (RC), Driving licence of the rider, Two-wheeler insurance policy, and Pollution under Control certificate (PUC).
Additionally, those above the age of 50 have to possess a medical certificate that declares the beneficiary medically fit to ride their motorcycle.
As per the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, to ride on Indian highways, motorists must obtain a two-wheeler insurance that financially covers at least the third party in the event that their vehicle is involved in an accident. If motorists are found riding without insurance, the offence could lead to a fine or the seizure of their license.
If you’re planning to make a long-distance trip, you should extensively plan out your route to avoid expressways which do not permit the entry of two-wheelers. Generally, two-wheelers are restricted from riding on Expressways, barring three, which are Purvanchal Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Some newly constructed ones have had gazette notifications published which explicitly prohibit the entry of two-wheelers on them, such as the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and the Ganga Expressway. Penalties usually come in the form of a fine which can range from ₹1,200 to ₹20,000.
As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every vehicle that has completed a year after its registration has to carry a Pollution under Control (PUC) certificate that has been issued by a government agency. The PUC certificate has to be valid from an authorised testing centre that conducts emissions tests. Not having updated documentation can lead to fines or direct suspension of the vehicle registration.
The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, does make distinctions between the kind of aftermarket modifications that are permitted as opposed to the ones that are not. Exhaust mods that increase the engine’s loudness, structural changes or changes to the body colour without RTO approval, and installing auxiliary lamps that are not compliant with the traffic safety regulations are some modifications deemed illegal. Adding decals, installing winglets, or upgrading tires to those that match the top variant spec are some modifications that are permitted.