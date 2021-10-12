Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Diwali shopping? Top five family scooters to buy in India this festive season
The TVS Jupiter 125 was very recently launched in the Indian market.&nbsp;

Diwali shopping? Top five family scooters to buy in India this festive season

1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 08:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Several two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp, TVS and Honda, have already introduced new vehicles in the market to cash in on the higher two-wheeler demand in the upcoming festive season.

The festive season 2021 is approaching in India, and so is the season of new model launches and limited edition bikes and scooters. Several two-wheeler makers such as Hero, TVS and Honda, have already introduced new vehicles in the market to cash in on the higher two-wheeler demand in the festive season.

Similar Bikes

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Aura


₹ 73,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Here's a list of all the family-oriented scooters you may consider for purchase this festive season. 

  • TVS Jupiter 125: The newest entrant in the 125 cc scooter segment has been very recently introduced in the Indian market. It comes with a host of segment-first features such as a large 33-liters boot space, external fuel lid, USB socket, and much more. Its pricing starts from 73,400 (ex-showroom).
  • Honda Activa 125: The Activa is the biggest name in the scooter industry in India. It is also the most selling model in the segment and is trusted by millions. The 125 cc variant of the scooter is also very popular among typical family buyers. It has been priced from 70,629 (ex-showroom). 
  • Hero Destini 125: The Hero Destini 125 is one of the most affordable offerings in the segment. At a starting price tag of 69,500 (ex-showroom), the Destini 125 is the lowest priced 125 cc scooter present in the Indian market. 
  • Yamaha Fascino 125: Yamaha Motor India has recently updated its Fascino scooter that competes in the 125cc segment. It is available in nine colour options and sources power from a 125cc, air-cooled engine that produces 8bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm. It costs 72,030 (ex-showroom)
  • Suzuki Access 125: Last but certainly not the least, the Access 125 is one of the most popular family scooters in the Indian market. It has been priced from 73,400 (ex-showroom). 

  • First Published Date : 12 Oct 2021, 08:20 PM IST