Delhi tops two-wheeler sales in India in May with 46,197 units, followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad

India is the world's biggest two-wheeler market. In FY26, the country set an all-time record, crossing the 21.42 million unit sales milestone, which marked the official surpassing of the pre-COVID-19 peak sales number. The momentum continues in the current financial year as well.

Delhi has topped the chart of city-wise two-wheeler sales in May, followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Commenting on the May data, Ravi Bhatia, President of Jato Dynamics India – Global Automotive Intelligence, said, “India’s two-wheeler market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience. The 7.3% YoY growth in May 2026 reflects structural demand recovery and that the rural market is expanding at nearly 20% YoY."

He also added that with inventory levels stable at 37–40 days and commuter demand holding firm, the market outlook remains constructive. Bhatia further added that the next 12 months will separate the OEMs who have genuinely built rural distribution depth and EV credibility from those who have not.

Overall, the two-wheeler market in India is expected to remain stable with gradual growth momentum, supported by improving rural demand, steady urban consumption, and increasing affordability. While seasonal fluctuations may lead to short-term variations, the overall outlook remains positive.

Motorcycles continued to dominate Indian two-wheeler market

In May 2026, Motorcycles continued to dominate the two-wheeler market with a 59.4% market share, while scooters accounted for 30.2% of total registrations, revealed Jato Dynamics. The electric scooters, which have been finding an ever-increasing market penetration, contributed 8.8%. However, the electric motorcycles still remain a minuscule part, contributing just 0.1%.

Delhi emerged as India's largest two-wheeler market in May

City-wise, Delhi registered the maximum number of two-wheelers in India in May 2026. The national capital registered 46,197 units last month. Delhi was followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which registered 41,717 units and 33,010 units, respectively. The fourth and fifth positions were held by Chennai and Pune. Chennai registered 27,883 units last month, while Pune recorded 26,941 units. The other cities placed in the top 10 cities in terms of two-wheeler sales in India in May 2026 were Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Surat.

At the state level, according to Jato Dynamics, two-wheeler registrations in May 2026 were led by Uttar Pradesh with about 314,000 units, followed by Maharashtra with around 182,000 units and Tamil Nadu with around 142,000 units. The data highlighted strong demand across both northern and southern regions.

Rural demand recorded the fastest growth

While non-metro urban regions contributed the maximum in terms of numbers to the total two-wheeler sales in India in May 2026, rural regions registered the fastest growth. The non-metro urban regions across India registered 11,24,579 units of two-wheelers, recording a 2.82% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The rural regions across India registered 485,789 units last month, marking a 19.65% YoY growth. On the other hand, the metro cities registered 232,596 units in May 2026, marking a YoY growth 6.06%.

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