Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 with a twin-cylinder showcased at IBW 2022

If you always thought the Royal Enfield Himalayan could have an extra cylinder and some more power, the 2022 India Bike Week has certainly something special for you. The annual motorcycling event has some stellar motorcycles on display - both factory-built and custom - and one such motorcycle that’s gaining everyone’s attention is the Himalayan 822. Built by Pune-based custom house AutoEngina, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 is a one-off creation that’s powered by an 822 cc twin-cylinder engine.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 packs 40-50 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque from its parallel-twin motor

This is the world’s first and by far, only Royal Enfield Himalayan to get a twin-pot powertrain. The custom-built project essentially took two BS3-compliant 411 cc long-stroke engines from the standard Himalayan ADV. The motors have been rebuilt into a parallel-twin set-up with twin carbs and power improved to around 40-50 bhp. In comparison, the stock BS6 Himalayan’s motor develops 24 bhp at 6,500 rpm. Peak torque output stands at 55 Nm. The radiator comes from Royal Enfield’s 650 twins. The custom builders say the engine gets a new crankcase and camshaft, while the motor now sits on a reinforced chassis with a new subframe to handle the additional weight of the engine.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 is also visually different with a new fibre bodykit in place. Built separately by Autologue Design, the jerry can holders have made way for a fairing that should offer better wind protection to the rider. The suspension remains stock but has been stiffened to incorporate the upgrades. The round headlamp unit has been replaced with a new LED unit from Husqvarna while there’s a new dual disc brake set-up at the front. The rear gets a single disc from the KTM 390 Adventure. The bike gets 2-in-1 exhaust set-up that keeps the overall close to the original Himalayan. The fuel tank capacity remains unchanged at 15 litres. Lastly, the rear wheel has been upsized to 150/70/R17 spoke wheel from Husqvarna with the stock 21-inch wheel upfront. Both wheels are wrapped in Shinko Adventure Trail tyres.

The instrument console remains unchanged but the suspension has been stiffened while the braking set-up has seen upgrades

AutoEngina is open to building more units of the Himalayan 822 for specific orders while the Autologue plans to offer body kits separately for stock Himalayan users. There are also several touring accessories on offer.

That said, rumours are rife that Royal Enfield is developing a twin-cylinder version of the Himalayan of its own. The upcoming offering will employ the fantastic 649 cc parallel-twin motor from the 650 Twins. There’s also the Himalayan 450 in the works that will arrive in the future as a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled offering. The model is expected to be proper fast and could just be a Dakar contender, should Royal Enfield want to compete in the challenging rally.

