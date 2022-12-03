HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 With A Twin Cylinder Showcased At Ibw 2022

Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 with a twin-cylinder showcased at IBW 2022

If you always thought the Royal Enfield Himalayan could have an extra cylinder and some more power, the 2022 India Bike Week has certainly something special for you. The annual motorcycling event has some stellar motorcycles on display - both factory-built and custom - and one such motorcycle that’s gaining everyone’s attention is the Himalayan 822. Built by Pune-based custom house AutoEngina, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 is a one-off creation that’s powered by an 822 cc twin-cylinder engine.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 15:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 has been built by Pune-based AutoEngina
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 has been built by Pune-based AutoEngina
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 has been built by Pune-based AutoEngina
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 has been built by Pune-based AutoEngina

(also read: In pics: Custom Himalayan 822 from India Bike Week is an adventurous beast

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 packs 40-50 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque from its parallel-twin motor
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 packs 40-50 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque from its parallel-twin motor
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 packs 40-50 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque from its parallel-twin motor
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 packs 40-50 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque from its parallel-twin motor

This is the world’s first and by far, only Royal Enfield Himalayan to get a twin-pot powertrain. The custom-built project essentially took two BS3-compliant 411 cc long-stroke engines from the standard Himalayan ADV. The motors have been rebuilt into a parallel-twin set-up with twin carbs and power improved to around 40-50 bhp. In comparison, the stock BS6 Himalayan’s motor develops 24 bhp at 6,500 rpm. Peak torque output stands at 55 Nm. The radiator comes from Royal Enfield’s 650 twins. The custom builders say the engine gets a new crankcase and camshaft, while the motor now sits on a reinforced chassis with a new subframe to handle the additional weight of the engine.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 is also visually different with a new fibre bodykit in place. Built separately by Autologue Design, the jerry can holders have made way for a fairing that should offer better wind protection to the rider. The suspension remains stock but has been stiffened to incorporate the upgrades. The round headlamp unit has been replaced with a new LED unit from Husqvarna while there’s a new dual disc brake set-up at the front. The rear gets a single disc from the KTM 390 Adventure. The bike gets 2-in-1 exhaust set-up that keeps the overall close to the original Himalayan. The fuel tank capacity remains unchanged at 15 litres. Lastly, the rear wheel has been upsized to 150/70/R17 spoke wheel from Husqvarna with the stock 21-inch wheel upfront. Both wheels are wrapped in Shinko Adventure Trail tyres.

The instrument console remains unchanged but the suspension has been stiffened while the braking set-up has seen upgrades
The instrument console remains unchanged but the suspension has been stiffened while the braking set-up has seen upgrades
The instrument console remains unchanged but the suspension has been stiffened while the braking set-up has seen upgrades
The instrument console remains unchanged but the suspension has been stiffened while the braking set-up has seen upgrades

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Imperiale 400
374 cc
₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
373.3 cc
₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

AutoEngina is open to building more units of the Himalayan 822 for specific orders while the Autologue plans to offer body kits separately for stock Himalayan users. There are also several touring accessories on offer.

Also Read : Royal Enfield gets 3 new colours for 2023, priced at 2.16 lakh

That said, rumours are rife that Royal Enfield is developing a twin-cylinder version of the Himalayan of its own. The upcoming offering will employ the fantastic 649 cc parallel-twin motor from the 650 Twins. There’s also the Himalayan 450 in the works that will arrive in the future as a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled offering. The model is expected to be proper fast and could just be a Dakar contender, should Royal Enfield want to compete in the challenging rally.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 15:11 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 Royal Enfield Himalayan Royal Enfield custom bikes india bike week india bike week 2022
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Eko Tejas reveals E-Dyroth electric motorcycle with 150 km range, launch soon
Eko Tejas reveals E-Dyroth electric motorcycle with 150 km range, launch soon
CEAT CrossDrive all-terrain tyre range launched for SUVs in India
CEAT CrossDrive all-terrain tyre range launched for SUVs in India
Over 125,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs are at risk of catching fire
Over 125,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs are at risk of catching fire
KTM 890 Adventure R showcased at India Bike Week 2022
KTM 890 Adventure R showcased at India Bike Week 2022
In pics: New KTM 890 Adventure R steals the show at India Bike Week 2022
In pics: New KTM 890 Adventure R steals the show at India Bike Week 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city