Coronavirus hits Royal Enfield hard, sales down by 41% in March

Royal Enfield on Wednesday reported 41% decline in total sales at 35,814 units in March.

The company had registered total sales of 60,831 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched, price details inside)

Domestic sales in March were at 32,630 units as against 58,434 units in the year-ago month, down 44%, it added.

Exports last month were at 3,184 units as compared to 2,357 units in March 2019, an increase of 33 per cent, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.