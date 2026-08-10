Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 150 is set to receive a significant update, with the motorcycle already reaching select dealerships ahead of its official launch. While Bajaj has not yet revealed all details about the new motorcycle, the latest information confirms several changes to its design, equipment and mechanical package.

The updated Pulsar 150 is expected to retain the familiar 150 cc motorcycle formula, but will get a host of new features and styling changes.

New LED headlight and tail light design

One of the biggest changes on the new Pulsar 150 will be its lighting setup. The motorcycle will get a new LED headlight along with a redesigned tail light. This will give the motorcycle a more contemporary appearance compared to the outgoing model.

Interestingly, the turn indicators will continue to use halogen units. The motorcycle will also feature revised styling and new graphics, giving it a more updated look.

The changes mark a slight departure from the design that has been associated with the Pulsar 150 for several years.

New coloured LCD instrument cluster

The updated Pulsar 150 will also get a new coloured LCD instrument cluster. The new unit is expected to offer a more modern interface and will be paired with additional connected features.

Bajaj is set to offer Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation. This should make the new Pulsar 150 more feature-rich than the current motorcycle.

The motorcycle will also get ABS modes, there should be two of them - Road and Rain.

Revised chassis and braking hardware

The chassis setup of the new Pulsar 150 will also see changes. The motorcycle will continue with telescopic forks at the front, while the rear suspension will now use a monoshock setup.

Braking hardware will comprise a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. This combination continues to follow the conventional setup seen on motorcycles in this segment.

The new Pulsar 150 will also feature a single-piece seat and a single-piece grab rail. There could be a split seat setup with split grab rails, a disc brake at the rear, wider tyres and a dual-channel ABS in the future.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at ₹1.33 lakh

New exhaust design

Bajaj will introduce a new exhaust design on the updated motorcycle. While details about the exact construction and changes to the exhaust system are not available yet, the revised unit will form part of the motorcycle's updated overall design.

Engine to get oil cooling

The engine will continue to be a 150 cc unit, but one of the key mechanical changes will be the addition of oil cooling.

At this stage, it is not clear whether Bajaj has developed an entirely new engine or whether the existing engine has been updated with an oil cooler. The engine is expected to produce around 14 bhp and 14 Nm of torque.

A 5-speed gearbox will continue to be used.

New Pulsar 150 launch soon

The arrival of the new Pulsar 150 at select dealerships suggests that its launch is now close. Bajaj is expected to announce the motorcycle soon, with August 12 being a possible date for the company's upcoming product launch.

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