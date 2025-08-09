Confirmed: KTM 160 Duke to be launched soon

KTM has set the internet buzzing with a fresh teaser for its upcoming motorcycle, confirming that the much-talked-about 160 Duke is headed for the Indian market. This new streetfighter will take the baton from the 125 Duke , which KTM quietly discontinued earlier this year. With the 160 Duke, the brand seems ready to offer a more powerful entry point into its Duke family — one that’s likely to blend aggressive styling with everyday usability.

The fresh teaser straight up reveals the new motorcycle by saying “160 Duke Coming Soon", confirming enthusiasts a brief glimpse of what’s to come. The silhouette of the motorcycle can be seen which reveals the familiar sharp styling and alloy wheels that are signature to the Duke family. The new 160 Duke is expected to borrow its platform from the 200 Duke but will feature a smaller 160 cc single-cylinder engine aimed at the hotly contested 160–200 cc segment. Once launched, it will square up against popular rivals like the Yamaha MT-15 V2.0, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

The KTM 160 Duke is expected to arrive sometime later this month, and is likely to be followed up with the KTM RC 160 later in the year

The move comes after KTM quietly discontinued the 125 Duke in India earlier this year. Although the 125 Duke enjoyed a strong reputation overseas, it struggled in our market. Despite its shared components with bigger Dukes, its modest performance and relatively high price tag didn’t deliver the same value proposition as the 200, 250, and 390 models. Many owners also found its power delivery insufficient for sustained long-term use after the initial excitement wore off.

KTM 160 Duke: What to Expect

The upcoming 160 Duke is likely to offer a stronger performance balance, making it well-suited for daily commutes while still being capable of spirited weekend rides. While KTM hasn’t confirmed technical details yet, the bike is expected to feature a downsized version of the 200 Duke’s liquid-cooled motor, producing roughly 19 bhp and 15 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of hardware, much of the 200 Duke’s setup is expected to carry over — including the steel trellis frame, USD front forks, rear monoshock, disc brakes at both ends, and dual-channel ABS. On the features front, the 160 Duke could come equipped with full-LED lighting, a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and other premium touches.

Interestingly, the 160 Duke might not be the only new addition to KTM’s lineup this year. Reports suggest that a fully faired RC 160 could follow, taking direct aim at the Yamaha R15 V4, the current leader in its segment.

