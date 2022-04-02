Classic Legends delivers 500 bikes across Maharashtra on Gudi Padwa

Classic Legends has delivered 500 new Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year.

Classic Legends announced on Saturday that it has delivered 500 new Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year. The deliveries of the new Jawa and Yezdi bikes took place across the company's 19 dealership touchpoints across Maharashtra.

Welcoming the new members to the Jawa Kommuniti, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, said, “On this auspicious day, we are pleased to add colours to the festivities of motorcycle enthusiasts by handing them the keys to their favourite Jawa & Yezdi models. As we walk towards normalcy after the pandemic, we are enthusiastic about the response that we are receiving and look forward to adding more and more riders to our Kommuniti this year."

Classic Legends revived the Jawa brand in the country back in 2018. And within one years of operations, the company built a strong portfolio with the announcement of three models such as the Jawa, Jawa forty two and Perak. Moreover, the company also announced the launch of Yezdi brand earlier this years with models such as Adventure, Scrambler & Roadster.

Classic Legends currently has a network of over 300 dealerships in the country and plans to expand its presence even further to reach out to more customers.

Meanwhile, Indian Army a few months back concluded its Swarnim Vijay Varsh with a special bike rally on Jawa Motorcycles to Longewala. The rally was organised to commemorate 50 years of the 1971 war victory against Pakistan. (Read more details here)

