Classic Legends aims to go full throttle, targets EVs and international markets in FY26

Classic Legends, which sells motorcycles under brands like Jawa , Yezdi and BSA, has said that it is targeting to ramp up its sales in the Indian market. The company that launched the new Yezdi Adventure in the country on Wednesday at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) has stated that it plans to double its sales in the Indian market, as well as aiming to export its motorcycles to select international markets in this financial year. Besides that, it is also aiming to enter the electric motorcycle market.

The two-wheeler manufacturer revealed that it is ready with electric motorcycles. However, that is most likely to be sold in the global markets, at least initially. PTI has quoted the co-founder of the company, Anupam Thareja, saying that sales of the electric motorcycles in the Indian market are not out of plan but will depend on how the electric vehicle charging infrastructure evolves here.

The report also stated that to ramp up its sales numbers, the company is aiming to enhance its dealer network across India, while international market presence is also on the cards. The company has said in an official statement that as part of an aggressive expansion strategy for its dealership and distribution network, Classic Legens plans to reach 500 touchpoints by the festive season this year. Currently, the company has more than 300 touchpoints across the country. Speaking of the international markets, the company is aiming to sell its motorcycles in seven countries initially, which are Australia, New Zealand, Japan, West Asia, the UK, the USA and Mexico.

Classic Legends' annual sales have been on a declining trend over the last two financial years. The automaker sold more than 44,000 units in FY23, which drastically came down to 36,680 units in FY24. In the last financial year, FY25, Classic Legends registered a further slump in sales at 32,430 units.

