Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Meteor help Royal Enfield record 22% sales growth in June; exports register sharp uptick

Royal Enfield 's parent company, Eicher Motors Limited, in a regulatory filing, has claimed that the two-wheeler brand has registered 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in June this year, with a total of 89,540 units sold, up from 73,141 units recorded in the same month a year ago. This number combines both domestic and international sales figures.

Royal Enfield, which sells some of the most popular retro-themed motorcycles in India, also claims to have sold 265,528 units in the first quarter of this financial year, up by 17 per cent from 226,907 units sold in the same period a year ago.

The homegrown motorcycle manufacturer that sells products like popular models in the 350 cc segment, including the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350, has sold 76,680 units last month, up by 25 per cent from 61,465 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. Between April and June this year, the company has sold 227,454 motorcycles in this segment, which recorded a 17 per cent YoY growth for the brand. Royal Enfield sold 194,183 motorcycles in this segment during the same period last year.

In the category with engine capacity of higher than 350 cc, Royal Enfield sells popular models like the Classic 650, Scram 440, Bear 650, Guerrilla 450, Shotgun 650, Himalayan, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650. In this segment, the motorcycle manufacturer claims to have registered a 10 per cent YoY growth with 12,860 units sold in June this year. In comparison to that, the company sold 11,676 units in the same month a year ago. In this segment, the motorcycle manufacturer sold 38,074 between April and June 2025. This registered a 16 per cent growth for the company, as it sold 32,724 units in the same period a year ago.

Royal Enfield's export numbers too surged significantly in June this year. The company claims to have shipped 12,583 units last month, up by 79 per cent from 7,024 units sold in the international market in June 2024. In the first quarter of this fiscal, the auto company shipped 36,749 motorcycles to overseas markets, up by 65 per cent from 22,221 units shipped in the same quarter a year ago.

