Citroen eC3X teased once again ahead of India launch, will get feature and styling updates

Citroen has once again teased the upcoming eC3X electric hatchback ahead of its expected launch in India, revealing more details about the model's refreshed styling and upgraded feature list. Following the French automaker's new naming strategy for its updated models, the electric hatchback will now carry the 'X' suffix, joining the recently introduced C3X , Aircross X and Basalt X .

The latest teaser showcases the rear of the upcoming eC3X. It seems like there will be a new blue colour on offer as well. The cosmetic enhancements aimed at giving the eC3X a more modern and premium look. Up front, the electric hatchback will get a redesigned bumper with a silver skid plate-inspired insert, complemented by LED daytime running lamps and LED fog lamps. The updated model will also feature outside rearview mirrors with integrated turn indicators and a fresh set of dual-tone alloy wheels.

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Cabin to receive significant upgrades

Along with the exterior revisions, Citroen is expected to introduce a comprehensively updated interior with a stronger focus on comfort, convenience and safety.

The eC3X is likely to be equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette seat upholstery, adjustable front headrests and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Safety is also set to improve with six airbags expected to be offered as standard, addressing one of the key shortcomings of the outgoing model.

These additions should make the electric hatchback more competitive in the increasingly crowded affordable EV segment.

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Mechanical package to remain unchanged

Despite the visual and equipment upgrades, Citroen is expected to retain the existing electric powertrain.

The eC3X will continue to use a 29.2 kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 56 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The claimed driving range is also expected to remain unchanged at around 250 km on a single charge.

Launch expected in the coming weeks

With the teaser campaign now underway, Citroen is likely to announce the official launch date of the eC3X soon. The midlife update appears to focus on enhancing the ownership experience through improved styling and a richer feature set while continuing with the familiar electric drivetrain.

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