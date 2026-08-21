Chinese ZXMoto 500RR launched internationally; Gets an 84 bhp inline-four engine

ZXMoto is expanding the reach of its 500RR, an inline-four sportbike that has already gone on sale in Thailand and is scheduled to arrive in UK dealerships next month. Priced at 199,900 Baht in Thailand, equivalent to around ₹5.85 lakh, the 500RR brings a relatively small-capacity four-cylinder engine with performance figures aimed at the middleweight sportsbike segment.

ZXMoto is a relatively new motorcycle manufacturer, having been established in 2024. Its profile grew significantly after its appearance at EICMA in Milan in November 2025, where the company showcased its products to an international audience.

The Thailand launch marks one of the first confirmed markets for the 500RR, with the UK set to follow next month. There is no information in the provided details about an India launch or pricing for the Indian market.

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Engine and transmission

At the heart of the 500RR is a 470cc liquid-cooled engine using a DOHC layout and 16 valves. Bosch electronic fuel injection feeds the motor, which has a 12.9:1 compression ratio.

The engine develops 84 bhp at 13,500rpm, while peak torque stands at 46Nm at 11,500rpm. ZXMoto says the motorcycle can complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds and has a claimed top speed exceeding 235 km/h.

A six-speed transmission handles the power delivery, working with a wet multi-plate slipper clutch and chain final drive. The motorcycle also uses a ram-air intake, intended to support engine performance at higher speeds.

Electronics and chassis

The 500RR is equipped with a six-axis IMU, allowing its electronic package to offer cornering ABS and traction control. Four riding modes are available: Sport, Street, Beginner and Custom. A TFT-LCD instrument cluster provides the rider with information.

ZXMoto has also equipped the motorcycle with hardware more commonly associated with larger or more performance-focused machines. It uses a single-sided swingarm and gets a steering damper as standard.

Suspension comprises 41mm upside-down front forks with preload and rebound adjustment. At the rear, an adjustable monoshock handles suspension duties.

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Braking and suspension

Stopping power comes from twin 300mm discs at the front, paired with four-piston Taisko callipers. A single disc is fitted at the rear, while dual-channel ABS is standard equipment.

The combination of the IMU-based rider aids, adjustable suspension, and slipper clutch gives the 500RR a substantial electronics and hardware package for its segment.

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