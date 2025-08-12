CFMoto 750SR-S breaks cover, comes as brand's first-ever inline-four motorcycle

CFMoto has taken the wraps off its first-ever inline-four motorcycle, the 750SR-S. The all-new middleweight sportbike marks a major step for the two-wheeler brand as CFMoto is moving beyond its strategy of manufacturing motorcycles with usual parallel-twin engines.

The CFMoto 750SR-S comes as a sharp and aggressive-looking sportsbike. It sports clean bodywork and quad underseat exhaust outlets that give the motorcycle a track-influenced vibe. Some key design elements include the sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, a tall windshield, a chunky fuel tank, adding a masculine vibe to the bike, etc. The motorcycle comes with an optional rear-wheel cover, which is claimed to offer improved aerodynamics.

CFMoto 750SR-S comes packing a wide range of modern features powered by advanced technologies, which include keyless smartphone-based start, cornering lights, emergency brake signals, tire-pressure monitoring, OTA software updates, Insta360 camera integration, etc.

Powering the new CFMoto 750SR-S sportsbike is a 749 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine. This engine is capable of churning out 110 bhp peak power at 10,250 rpm and 80 Nm of maximum torque at 9,000 rpm.

The CFMoto 750SR-S sportsbike comes equipped with KYB suspension, Brembo brakes, and a six-axis IMU that enables cornering ABS and traction control. CFMoto has already launched the 750SR-S in the Chinese market. Now, the company is gearing up for the motorcycle's global debut, which is likely to take place at the upcoming EICMA 2025.

CFMoto may re-enter the Indian market

Meanwhile, CFMoto may re-enter India in 2025. The motorcycle manufacturer is likely to launch the 450MT and 675 SR-R in India. This will be the brand's second innings in India. Previously, despite launching promising 300 cc and 650 cc motorcycles, things didn't go well during CFMoto's first innings in the country.

The two-wheeler manufacturer is currently having discussions with a new distributor in India and planning to set up a comprehensive sales and service network in the country. In its second innings in the Indian market, CFMoto aims to introduce a stronger portfolio compared to the first time.

