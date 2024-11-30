Copyright © HT Media Limited
Can't convince yourself to buy Suzuki Access? Check out some other 125cc scooters

Updated on: 30 Nov 2024, 14:19 PM
  • There are multiple alternative options in the 125 cc category competing against the Suzuki Access including the Honda Activa 125 and the TVS Ntorq.
The Suzuki Access has a lot of competition in its segment including the Honda Activa 125 and the Hero Destini 125.

The Suzuki Access 125 has been one of the popular choices in the Indian two-wheeler market offering a mix of style, comfort and performance. However, if you’re exploring alternatives that match or even outperform its features there are several scooters in the Indian market worth considering. Below is a detailed look at its top contenders:

1Honda Activa 125

A direct rival to the Access is the Honda Activa 125 which costs from 80,256 to 89,429 (both ex-showroom). It gets a 125 cc engine which makes 8.1 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm. The Honda Activa 125 is also one of the best-selling scooters in the nation. It is a trusted name in the segment known for its reliability and smooth performance. It comes with a host of smart features including a smart key, smart unlock, smart find, smart safe and smart start. It also gets an LED headlamp, silent start with ACG, digital-analogue instrument cluster and fuel-injection technology for better efficiency.

2TVS Jupiter 125

The TVS Jupiter is also one of the most enticing choices after the Activa 125. It has modern features and is priced from 79,540 to 90,721 (both ex-showroom). The 125 cc unit in this two-wheeler produces 8 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm. It gets a class-leading storage of 33 litres which allows riders to fit up to two helmets. Other segment-first features include a front fuel-filling system and the longest seat in its segment. 

3Hero Destini 125

Hero MotoCorp had taken wraps off the new-generation Destini 125 with a powerful 125 cc engine churning out 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is priced starting at 80,048 and goes up to 86,538 (both ex-showroom). Features of this scooter include Bluetooth connectivity, i3s technology and a seat backrest.

4TVS Ntorq

An option that appeals to the younger generation is the TVS Ntorq. It gets a throaty exhaust note and a sporty performance. The engine is a 125 cc unit that puts out 10 bhp at 7,000 rpm along with 10.9 Nm of torque. The scooter is priced at 86,982 (ex-showroom) for the base variant and the top-spec edition costs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ntorq gets all the modern bells and whistles that its competitors get along with sporty graphics depending on the variant opted for.

5Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid

The new Yamaha Fascino features a unique design with a lot of curves. The prices start at 79,900 for the drum variant and 91,730 (both ex-showroom) for the disc variant. The Fascino hybrid features a 125 cc hybrid engine that charges the onboard battery. It makes 8 bhp and up to 10.3 Nm of torque. Features include auto start-stop, Yamaha answer back, connectivity features and much more.

30 Nov 2024, 14:19 PM IST
