Buying a Royal Enfield Himalayan 440? Key genuine accessories with prices to explore

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is the latest entrant in the automaker’s Himalayan series of adventure motorcycles. The newly launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 comes priced at ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three colour options: Mustang Brown, Sela Black, and Nelong White, the Himalayan 440 is already available for booking across India, through the company’s dealerships as well as the official website.
The new adventure motorcycle has brought back the familiar Himalayan 411 formula with a larger 443 cc LS440 engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, borrowed from the Royal Enfield Scram 440. The Himalayan 450 is positioned below the Himalayan 450 in the OEM’s adventure motorcycle portfolio.
If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440, or have already booked one, here are the key genuine accessories you can explore to accessorise the motorcycle.
Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 genuine accessories and their prices.
|Royal Enfield Himalayan: Genuine accessories and prices
|Accessories
|Price
|Black/Silver adventure panniers
|₹29,250
|Top box waterproof inner bag
|₹2,630
|Silver/Black adventure top box
|₹22,750
|Black adventure waterproof inner bags
|₹2,950
|Black top-box rear rack
|₹3,900
|Silver adventure top box mount
|₹2,420
|Black engine guard sliders
|₹1,010
|Black touring rider seat
|₹2,850
|Black touring passenger seat
|₹1,930
|Black tapered mirrors
|₹4,650
|Black round mirrors
|₹4,500
|Black adventure handguards
|₹2,510
|Black adventure engine guards
|₹4,650
|Black large engine guards
|₹1,650
|Silver/Black oil cooler guard
|₹1,250
|Black/Silver master cylinder guards
|₹730
|Black adventure pannier rails
|₹3,750
|Black compact engine guards
|₹1,450
Royal Enfield offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Himalayan 440, which can be purchased online from the automaker’s official website or from physical stores. These genuine accessories for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 are focused on not only enhancing the visual appeal of the motorcycle, but also the safety and protection of the machine, as well as adding more practicality and convenience for the rider. As the motorcycle manufacturer has listed the accessories on its website, these kits are priced between ₹730 and ₹29,250, depending on the accessory the buyer is purchasing.
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