BSF creates three world records riding on Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles

The motorcycle stunt team from Border Security Force (BSF) has achieved a number of records riding Royal Enfield motorcycles. While the Janbaz Team achieved the record for the longest ride of two people on top of a 12 feet 9 inches ladder, a woman inspector rode the bike in standing position for more than six hours travelling more than 175 kms, the longest ever in recorded history. The two records come close to BSF's other record where two bikers rode without break for over two hours covering more than 80 kms in lying position. All these achievements went into Limca Book of Records.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM
BSF bike stunt team has created three different records riding on Royal Enfield motorcycles recently.
The first record was created by Awadhesh Kumar Singh, Inspector of BSF's Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team, and Captain Sudhakar. They created the record for the longest ride of two persons on top of 12.9 feet ladder mounted on top of a Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle. They rode for 5 hours 26 minutes covering a distance of 174.1 kms on December 16 during the BSF's Vijay Diwas celebrations at the 25 Bn BSF Campus, Chhawla, New Delhi.

The second record, where a biker rode in lying position on a Royal Enfield bike, was achieved by Inspector Vishwajeet Bhatia, member of the BSF Janbaz Daredevil Motorcycle Team. He achieved the record for longest ride in lying position up side facing on seat of a Royal Enfield without break for 2 hours 6 minutes covering 70.2 kms on the same day as the previous record.

The third record was set by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, Captain of Seema Bhawani All Women Motorcycle Team of BSF. She achieved the feat of for longest standing ride on side bracket of a Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle. She covered 178.6 kms in this position for 6 hours and 3 minutes.

BSF's bike stunt team is a regular feature at the Republic Day parades held every year on January 26. The Janbaz team was formed back in 1990.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield
