Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bsa Scrambler 650 Vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Price & Specifications Compared

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Price & specifications compared

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 24 Apr 2026, 11:26 am
Follow us on:

BSA Scrambler 650 is the latest entrant in the 650 cc retro-themed motorcycle segment in the Indian two-wheeler market.

BSA Scrambler 650 is the latest entrant in the 650 cc retro-themed motorcycle segment in the Indian two-wheeler market. It competes with the Royal Enfield Bear 650.
View Personalised Offers on
BSA Scrambler 650
Check Offers

The Classic Legends has launched the BSA Scrambler 650 in India on Thursday, the second motorcycle under the BSA brand after the Gold Star 650, which comes as a retro-themed scrambler motorcycle with minimalist design and a powerful and purpose-focused engine. While the Indian motorcycle market is dominated by motorcycles in the sub-350 cc segment, the 650 cc motorcycle will cater to the consumers who seek more power and performance, without worrying much about the pricing. The BSA Scrambler 650 will lock horns with the Royal Enfield Bear 650 as the latter is one of the key models in this segment.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the price and specifications of the BSA Scrambler 650 and Royal Enfield Bear 650.

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Price

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Price comparison
ModelBSA Scrambler 650Royal Enfield Bear 650
Price 324,950 - 340,950 375,393 - 397,538
Colours
  • Raven Black
  • Victor Yellow
  • Thunder Grey
  • Boardwalk White
  • Petrol Green
  • Wild Honey
  • Golden Shadow
  • Two Four Nine

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
BSA Scrambler 650
Engine Icon652 cc
₹ 3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Bear 650
Engine Icon648 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 450
₹ 2.60 - 2.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Engine Icon648 cc Mileage Icon22 kmpl
₹ 3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon21.45 kmpl
₹ 3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The BSA Scrambler 650 is available in three colour choices and priced between 324,950 and 340,950 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is available in five different colour options and is priced between 375,393 and 397,538 (ex-showroom).

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Powertrain & specification

Powering the BSA Scrambler 650 is a 652 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve engine with twin spark plugs. Interestingly, it shares the 652 cc engine with the BSA Gold Star 650. This is paired with a five-speed gearbox. It produces 44.5 bhp peak power and 55 Nm of maximum torque. The engine delivers its best in the low and middle part of the rev range.

On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is powered by a 648 cc, inline, twin-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC engine mated to a six-speed transmission. This engine pumps out 46.75 bhp peak power and 56.5 Nm of maximum torque.

This means, on paper, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 generates slightly better power and torque output compared to the newly launched BSA Scrambler 650.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2026, 11:26 am IST
TAGS: BSA Scrambler 650 Royal Enfield Bear 650
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS