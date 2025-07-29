BSA Scrambler 650 to be launched in the UK soon, registrations open

BSA Motorcycles is all set to launch the new Scrambler 650 in the UK. The company has announced the openings of registrations for the new offering, which is based on the BSA Gold Star 650. The new BSA Scrambler 650 was first unveiled last year at the Birmingham Motorcycle Live Show, and brings a rugged twist to the retro motorcycle. The upcoming Scrambler 650 will take on the Royal Enfield Bear 650 in the same space.

The new BSA Scrambler 650 was first unveiled last year at the Birmingham Motorcycle Live Show, and brings a rugged twist to the retro motorcycle.

BSA Scrambler 650: What To Expect?

BSA showcased the new offering as the B65 Scrambler in 2024 as a concept. The production version appears to be identical to the same, albeit with some changes to make it more production-ready. The bike looks like a lighter and more off-road ready version of the Gold Star 650 with some major changes over the middleweight modern-classic. The Scrambler 650 sports a new matte paint scheme, while the beak-style high-mounted chopped front fender adds to the rugged look. The bike gets a round headlamp with a protector and engine bash plate, along with a braced handlebar. The tail section gets a chopped look as well, sporting a new taillight unit, while there are side-mounted race plates sporting ‘65’, a nod to the engine displacement. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres in the UK.

Other cycle parts include telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, which should get longer travel over the Gold Star 650. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with switchable dual-channel ABS.

BSA Scrambler 650: Engine

Power on the BSA Scrambler 650 will come from the familiar 652 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. Expect the engine to be tuned differently for a livelier output on the Scrambler over the more laid-back feel on the Gold Star. The motor currently produces 44 bhp and 55 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. We expect other changes to the setup including a bigger rear sprocket for better lower-end performance.

For those who don’t know, BSA is owned by India’s Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., a Mahindra Group company. The Gold Star 650 is made in India and exported to the UK. With the brand now present in India alongside Jawa and Yezdi, expect the Scrambler 650 to arrive much sooner either by the end of this year or in early 2026.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: