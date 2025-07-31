BSA Scrambler 650 launched in UK. Will it come to India?

BSA has launched the Scrambler 650 in the UK market at GBP 5,999, which roughly translates to around ₹7 lakh. The model was showcased first at the Birmingham Motorcycle Show last year and is the new flagship model for the BSA brand. The Scrambler 650 sits above the Goldstar 650, which was till now the only motorcycle that BSA sold.

What is different between the Scrambler 650 and the Gold Star 650?

The Scrambler 650 looks more modern than the Gold Star 650. There is an LED headlamp in the front, fork gaitors, a beak-like mudguard and spoked rims shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The fuel tank has a capacity of 12 litres. The handlebar is slightly wider than the Gold Star to provide more leverage to the rider and reduce pressure on the wrists.

What are the colour options of the BSA Scrambler 650?

BSA sells the Scrambler 650 in three colour options - Thunder Grey, Raven Black, and Victor Yellow.

BSA is using dual-sport tyres for the Scrambler 650.

What is the hardware on the BSA Scrambler 650?

BSA Scrambler 650 gets 41 mm twin telescopic forks in the front and twin adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends. There is a dual-channel anti-locking braking system on offer. The motorcycle weighs 218 kg and has a seat height of 820 mm.

What are the specifications of the BSA Scrambler 650?

BSA is using the same engine for the Scrambler 650 that is doing duty on the Gold Star 650. It is a 652 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It puts out 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The gearbox continues to be a 5-speed unit.

Will BSA launch the Scrambler 650 in India?

Regarding the India launch, BSA has not revealed any timeline for it nor have they confirmed that the Scrambler 650 will be coming to the Indian market. We will just have to wait for the official communication from the company.

