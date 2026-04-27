BSA Scrambler 650 launched in India: Five key highlights

BSA has introduced the Scrambler 650 in India, expanding its lineup beyond the Gold Star . The new motorcycle enters the middleweight segment with a mix of retro styling and light off-road intent, staying close to the traditional scrambler formula.

1. Engine and output

The Scrambler 650 is powered by a 652 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 45 PS at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the Goldstar. The motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox and is tuned to deliver accessible performance, especially at lower revs so it is quite torquey.

2. Platform and setup

It shares its base with the Gold Star but gets changes to suit its purpose. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with wire-spoke rims, along with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Because it is a scrambler, the tyres are dual-purpose ones.

3. Design approach

The styling follows a simple, functional layout. It gets a bench-style seat, a flat silhouette, and minimal body panels. A small digital instrument cluster is integrated into the classic-looking cockpit.

4. Dimensions and ergonomics

Seat height stands at 820 mm, while ground clearance is rated at 187 mm. The riding position is upright and neutral, which should make it manageable for everyday use as well as occasional rough roads.

5. Braking and features

Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 255 mm rear disc, both using Brembo calipers with ABS. The motorcycle also gets traction control, adding a layer of electronic assistance.

In terms of competition, the Scrambler 650 will go up against models such as the Royal Enfield Bear 650 and other retro middleweight offerings. These rivals offer a similar mix of classic styling and everyday usability, though each differs in engine configuration and overall character.

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