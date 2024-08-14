BSA Goldstar to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

BSA is all set to re-enter the Indian market on the 15th of August with the launch of the Goldstar . It will be the flagship motorcycle under Classic Legends. The primary rival of the BSA Goldstar will be The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which is already one of the best-selling 650 cc motorcycles in the Indian market.

BSA Goldstar: Specs

The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 652 cc. This unique configuration distinguishes it within the Indian motorcycle market, where the majority of comparable models feature parallel twin engines. The engine employs a DOHC design with four valves and dual spark plugs, optimizing combustion efficiency. It generates a maximum power output of 45 bhp and a peak torque of 55 Nm. Additionally, the engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission that includes a slip and assist clutch, facilitating smoother gear transitions and minimizing clutch effort.

The engine of the BSA Gold Star 650 has a heritage that transcends the BSA brand. Initially manufactured by the renowned Austrian company Rotax, this 650cc single-cylinder engine may be recognized by some as the "Rotax 650 single," which was previously utilized in BMW motorcycles such as the F650 Funduro. Although it possesses a robust historical background, the engine has been extensively modified to comply with contemporary standards.

In partnership with the Technical University of Graz, BSA has extensively redesigned the engine to meet stricter emission standards and has incorporated fuel injection to enhance both performance and efficiency. This development preserves the classic essence while integrating modern technology within the engine.

BSA Goldstar: Price expectations

It can be expected that the BSA Goldstar will be priced below the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. So, can go on sale for around ₹2.90 lakh ex-showroom. However, depending on colour options the prices can go up to ₹3.15 lakh ex-showroom.

