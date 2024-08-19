BSA Gold Star 650 makes India comeback: Top five highlights

Iconic British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles has revived itself globally in 2021. The auto company has now made its way into the Indian two-wheeler market with the launch of the Gold Star 650 on August 15. The BSA Gold Star 650 motorcycle has been launched at a price range of ₹3 lakh and ₹3.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Owned by Mahindra, the BSA Motorcycles sits under the umbrella of Classic Legends Private Limited. The BSA Gold Star 650 motorcycle has been on sale in the UK and European markets since 2021. Now, the two-wheeler brand has brought it to the Indian market appealing the consumers who seek the thrill of retro motorcycling.

Also Read : BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?

If you are planning to buy the BSA Gold Star 650, here are five key facts about the motorcycle that you must know.