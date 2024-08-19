BSA Gold Star 650 makes India comeback: Top five highlights

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Iconic British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles has revived itself globally in 2021. The auto company has now made its way into the Indian two-wheeler market with the launch of the Gold Star 650 on August 15. The BSA Gold Star 650 motorcycle has been launched at a price range of ₹3 lakh and ₹3.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
Owned by Mahindra, the BSA Motorcycles sits under the umbrella of Classic Legends Private Limited. The BSA Gold Star 650 motorcycle has been on sale in the UK and European markets since 2021. Now, the two-wheeler brand has brought it to the Indian market appealing the consumers who seek the thrill of retro motorcycling.
If you are planning to buy the BSA Gold Star 650, here are five key facts about the motorcycle that you must know.
The newly launched BSA Gold Star 650 motorcycle comes available at a starting price of Rs. 2.99 lakh for the Insignia Red and Highland Green. The Midnight Black and Dawn Silver painted models come priced at ₹311,990 (ex-showroom), while the Shadow Black option is priced at ₹315,990 (ex-showroom).
The BSA Gold Star 650's design is influenced by old-school motorcycles. The Gold Star 650 looks thoroughly retro-themed with its circular headlamp, large and bulky fuel tank, flat single-piece seat, round mirrors long fenders and plenty of chrome garnishing across the body.
In tandem with its design, the BSA Gold Star 650 comes with an old-school feature list. However, there are some modern features that have been added to the motorcycle to blend with the retro design. The BSA Gold Star 650 gets a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster and a USB charging port among the modern features.
While the prime rivals of the BSA Gold Star 650 motorcycle come powered by engines equipped with multiple cylinders, this one gets a 652 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled power mill, which is the biggest single-cylinder engine in its category. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and is good to churn out 45 bhp peak power at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. BSA claims the Gold Star 650 is capable of clocking a top speed of 160 kmph.
The BSA Gold Star 650 motorcycle is built on a cradle frame that is suspended on telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. For braking duty, the motorcycle uses single discs on both wheels paired with dual-channel ABS as the safety net. The motorcycle runs on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels that come wrapped in 100/90 front and 150/70 rear tubed tyres.