BSA Gold Star 650 gets special benefits, accessory pack ahead of GST price hike

The BSA Gold Star 650 will be one of the many premium motorcycles to register a price hike from September 22 onwards, prompted by the GST-led hike. Ahead of the impending increase, BSA has rolled out special benefits for the Gold Star 650 customers to sweeten the deal. The company is also offering a special accessory package, further improving the proposition on the motorcycle.

The exchange program is only available till September 21, 2025, and brings an exchange bonus worth ₹ 10,000 and an accessory kit valued at ₹ 5,896, along with pre-GST hike savings of up to ₹ 23,702.

BSA Gold Star 650: Pre-GST Price Hike Benefits

The exchange program is only available till September 21, 2025, and brings benefits worth ₹15,896, including the exchange bonus and the accessory kit valued at ₹5,896. Furthermore, buyers can save up to ₹23,702 in GST benefits by purchasing the Gold Star 650 before September 22, 2025.

The BSA Gold Star 650 gets a special accessory kit to celebrate its first anniversary in India, bringing key accessories to the bike for free

The BSA Gold Star 650 completes its first anniversary in India, and the locally made modern classic is now available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000. Every purchase will also come with a limited edition accessory package, comprising a tall windshield, pillion backrest, a polished exhaust guard, and a rear grab rail.

Speaking about the Gold Star 650’s offers, Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Classic Legends, said, “Since its launch in India, the BSA Gold Star has found a loyal following. It takes forward the BSA spirit in a form that feels classic yet contemporary. Marking one year here makes us proud, and this initiative is our way of thanking riders for their trust and welcoming more enthusiasts to the BSA family."

BSA Gold Star 650: Specifications

The BSA Gold Star 650 remains authentic in design to the original Gold Star, replicating most lines and details with a modern heart. Power comes from the 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the largest displacement single-cylinder engine to be made in India. The engine churns out 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike is underpinned by a cradle frame with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking comes from Brembo with disc brakes at either end, comprising a 320 mm front and 255 mm rear disc setup with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets aluminium Excel rims and Pirelli tyres. The Gold Star 650 is available in five colour options - Shadow Black, Insignia Red with racing heritage pinstripes, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, and Highland Green.

