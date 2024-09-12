BSA delivers new Gold Star 650 to the Prince of Udaipur

Classic Legends recently commenced deliveries of the newly launched BSA Gold Star 650 in India and the first example in Rajasthan has been handed over. BSA has delivered the state's first Gold Star 650 to Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur. The motorcycle was handed over to Prince Lakshyaraj at his residence in the city with the motorcycle now sharing space with several vintage vehicles already a part of the garage.

Rajasthan's First BSA Gold Star 650 Delivered

Prince Lakshyaraj is a collector of all things vintage right from crystals, and heritage artefacts to cars, and the new BSA Gold Star 650 would fit right into the collection with its vintage-inspired styling. The motorcycle draws design parallels to the original BSA Gold Star sold between the 1930s and 1960s and was once the most popular motorcycle to come out of the UK.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is made in India with the design resembling closely to the original Gold Star of the yesteryear

While the brand went defunct in the 1970s, it was acquired by Classic Legends, a Mahindra Group subsidiary, who revived the brand in the UK in 2021. The new Gold Star has been on sale in the UK since 2021 and the modern classic was launched in India on August 15, 2024.

Commenting on acquiring the Gold Star 650, Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, said, “The BSA Gold Star 650 is a masterful blend of tradition and innovation. I have always admired vehicles with a rich history, and the Gold Star represents the best of both worlds—heritage and modern craftsmanship. It’s an honour to include this iconic motorcycle in my collection, where it will stand alongside other vehicles that have shaped automotive history."

Ashish Singh Joshi, Director, BSA Company, said, “The BSA Gold Star 650 holds a special place in the hearts of those who appreciate history and craftsmanship, much like the esteemed collection curated by Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar. It is a privilege to present him with this timeless motorcycle, which we hope will bring him immense joy as both a collector and a rider."

BSA Gold Star 650 Specifications

The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor is one of the largest displacement single-cylinder engines to go on sale in India and belts out 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses a cradle frame underneath with telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from Brembo with disc brakes at either end comprising a 320 mm front and 255 mm rear disc brake setup with dual-channel ABS. The bike gets aluminium Excel rims and Pirelli tyres.

BSA Gold Star 650 Prices

The BSA Gold Star 650 is priced from ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The motorcycle takes on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that retails from ₹3.03 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

