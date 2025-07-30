BSA Bantam 350 unveiled in UK, is based on Jawa 42 FJ

BSA has brought back a legendary name from the past—this time with a blend of nostalgic styling and modern mechanicals. Unveiled recently in the UK, the all-new BSA Bantam 350 marks a fresh chapter for the iconic Bantam moniker, which originally dates back to the late 1940s. The new iteration retains the spirit of the original while being reimagined for today’s roads and riders.

Visually, the Bantam 350 embraces a retro aesthetic with upright proportions, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and generous use of chrome. The wire-spoke wheels and the round headlamp further echo its vintage lineage, giving it a simple yet timeless appearance. Though it stays true to its roots in terms of design, what lies beneath is thoroughly contemporary.

BSA Bantam 350 in Victor Yellow colour scheme.

Interestingly, the new Bantam is underpinned by the same platform as the Jawa 42 Bobber, including its chassis and engine. It shares the 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers around 22.5 hp and 28 Nm of torque. While this engine has proven itself in other motorcycles, it’s been tuned here to complement the laid-back, classic roadster personality of the Bantam. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is Euro 5 compliant, making it ready for a wider international rollout.

In terms of features, the Bantam 350 keeps things simple but refined. You get a single-pod instrument cluster that offers digital and analog readouts, and the bike comes equipped with disc brakes at both ends along with dual-channel ABS.

The Bantam will sit just below the BSA Gold Star in the brand’s lineup, making it a more accessible option for those who want a slice of classic motorcycling heritage without stepping into the larger displacement segment. The Bantam is priced from £3,499 RRP, which makes it more affordable than the Gold Star, making it a strong contender in the mid-capacity retro bike space.

As of now, there's no confirmation on an India launch, but given BSA’s links with Classic Legends—the same group behind Jawa and Yezdi—there’s certainly potential for the Bantam 350 to arrive on Indian roads in the future.

