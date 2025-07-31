Copyright © HT Media Limited
BSA Bantam 350 launched in UK, is the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jul 2025, 14:06 pm
  • BSA has launched the Bantam 350, a modern take on a classic motorcycle, priced from £3,499. It features retro design elements and contemporary engineering, including a 334 cc engine and modern safety features, appealing to riders seeking classic aesthetics at an accessible price.

BSA has revived a name steeped in history with the debut of the new Bantam 350, unveiled recently in the UK. Once a familiar sight on roads in the post-war era, the Bantam has returned—this time reimagined for the modern rider while preserving the essence of the original. Priced from £3,499 (RRP), it’s set to appeal to those who want timeless looks without a hefty price tag. Positioned just below the BSA Gold Star in the brand’s lineup, the Bantam 350 offers a more accessible entry point into the world of classic-inspired motorcycles.

From the very first glance, the Bantam 350 taps into retro charm. It carries upright proportions, a teardrop fuel tank, classic wire-spoke wheels, and a round headlamp—all finished with elegant chrome touches that nod to its heritage. While the design pays homage to its past, the engineering underneath is very much in tune with today’s standards.

BSA Bantam 350 is positioned below the Gold Star.

The Bantam 350 is built on the same platform as the Jawa 42 Bobber, including the chassis and a 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Producing around 22.5 hp and 28 Nm of torque, this engine has been tuned to suit the Bantam’s relaxed roadster character. It’s mated to a 6-speed gearbox and meets Euro 5 emission norms, hinting at BSA’s global ambitions for the model.

In terms of features, the bike keeps things focused and functional. A single-pod instrument console blends analog charm with a digital readout, while disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS ensure modern-day safety standards are met.

Also Read : BSA Scrambler 650 launched in UK. Will it come to India?

While there’s no word yet on when or if the Bantam will head to India, its ties with Classic Legends—the group behind Jawa and Yezdi—make it a strong candidate for the Indian market in the future. For now, the Bantam 350 stands as a stylish throwback that’s ready for today’s roads.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2025, 14:06 pm IST
TAGS: BSA Bantam 350
