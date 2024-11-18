Brixton Motorcycles enters the Indian market, to launch four locally-made models

Brixton Motorcycles is officially entering the Indian market and it has launched four models, all of which are to be manufactured within the country. Earlier this year, the Austrian-based motorcycle brand partnered with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd., with the latter to take care of the manufacturing and distribution operations. With this partnership, Brixton Motorcycles has established its manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, Maharastra.

The Austrian motorcycle brand has introduced two 500 cc models, called the Crossfire 500X and 500 XC, and two 1200 cc bikes called the Cromwell 1200 and the Cromwell 1200X. All models within the upcoming lineup echo the neo-retro design language that is characteristic of Brixton.

Prices of the Brixton Crossfire 500 range start at ₹4,74,100 (ex-showroom) for the Crossfire 500X and ₹5,19,4000 (ex-showroom) for the Crossfire 500 XC. The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is listed at ₹7,83,899 (ex-showroom). The Cromwell 1200 X is limited to just 100 units and starts from ₹9,10,600 (ex-showroom). Deliveries of all four bikes are slated for January 2025.

Brixton Crossfire 500 range:

The Brixton Crossfire 500 will be offered in two variants, which are the Crossfire 500X and the Crossfire 500 XC. Both variants are powered by a 486 cc inline two-cylinder engine that makes 47.6 bhp and 47 Nm of torque. This unit comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and boats a top speed of 160 kmph on both models. Claimed fuel consumption figures are rated at 25 kmpl but its real-world performance is yet to be determined.

The Brixton Crossfire 500X is designed as a cafe racer while the Crossfire 500 XC is built as a scrambler with longer travel and more rugged tyres. Both get pre-load adjustable inverted telescopic forks in the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. Brakes on both variants are the same with a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. While the Crossfire 500X is fitted with 17-inch spoke wheel all around, the 500 XC model wears a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear.

The Crossfire 500X is offered in two colour options: Backstage Black and Bullet Silver. The 500 XC is available in the sole Dessert Gold paint scheme.

Brixton Cromwell 1200 range:

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is also being offered on our shores in two variants, which are the Cromwell 1200 and the limited-edition Cromwell 1200 X. The Cromwell 1200 is built as neo-retro roadster, with the 1200 X being styled as its scrambler cousin. Both are driven by a 1,222cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that delivers 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm of torque. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox and boasts a top speed of 198 kmph. Brixton has rated fuel consumption figures at 21.7 kmpl.

The Cromwell range is given an all-round LED treatment and features a negatively-lit LCD instrument console. The bikes further feature cruise control and two riding modes, which are Eco and Sport. Both variants are fitted with KYB suspension units with telescopic front forks with 120 mm of travel and pre-load adjustable twin shock absorbers. Twin 310 mm front discs and a single 260 mm rear disc take up braking duties for the Cromwell. The bikes come riding on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels. The Cromwell 1200 gets tubeless road tyres but, the Cromwell 1200 X features tubeless block pattern tyres.

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is available in three colour options, which include Cargo Green, Timerwolf Grey, and Backstage Black. The limited-run Cromwell 1200 X is offered in the sole Off White colour option.

