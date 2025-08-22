Brixton Crossfire 500XC gets a big price slash. Here's how much it costs now…

Brixton Motorcycles has revised the pricing of its flagship scrambler , the Crossfire 500XC, in the Indian market. The motorcycle now costs ₹4,92,000 (ex-showroom), marking a reduction from its previous tag of ₹5,19,499.

Assembled locally in Kolhapur, the Crossfire 500XC is positioned as a middleweight scrambler with Austrian engineering roots. It is powered by a 486cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, designed to deliver usable performance both in the city and on light trails.

The Crossfire 500XC is positioned alongside the Crossfire 500X, a road-oriented variant in Brixton’s portfolio, as the brand seeks to expand its presence in India’s lifestyle and adventure motorcycling space.

What kind of hardware does the Brixton Crossfire 500XC get?

Key hardware includes a fully adjustable KYB suspension setup, spoke wheels with tubeless tyres (19-inch front, 17-inch rear), and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber. With a kerb weight of 195 kg, the motorcycle positions itself as manageable for everyday use while still offering off-road capability. Braking is managed by J.Juan disc brakes with a Bosch ABS.

Commenting on the price revision, Tushar Shelke, Chairman and Managing Director at Motohaus, said, “The Crossfire 500XC has always stood out for its European styling, premium hardware, and genuine scrambler spirit. By making it more accessible, we are opening the doors for more riders in India to experience the thrill of big-bike adventure without compromise. This underlines our commitment to grow the Brixton community in India."

What does the Brixton Crossfire 500XC look like?

The design highlights a 13.5-litre fuel tank, a scrambler-style bench seat, and Brixton’s signature X-themed styling cues. It also comes with Union Jack-embossed grips and a side-mounted exhaust, finished in a Desert Gold Matt colour option.

Which bikes does the Brixton Crossfire 500XC rival?

With the revised pricing, the Crossfire 500XC competes against several established players in the middleweight segment like the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 and the Honda CB500X. Additionally, the Benelli Leoncino 500 also falls close in displacement but is part of the modern classics segment.

