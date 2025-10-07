Brixton Crossfire 500 XC gets a 1.20 lakh price cut only for festive season

Austrian motorcycle brand, Brixton Motorcycles, has announced a massive price cut of ₹1.20 lakh on the Crossfire 500 XC . The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is now priced at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), albeit for a limited period. The offer has been rolled out specifically for the festive season and applies to limited units until November 5, 2025.

Second Price Cut For Crossfire 500 XC This Year

This is the second price cut for the Brixton Crossfire 500 XC this year. The bike received a price reduction in August by ₹27,000, retailing at ₹4.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The Crossfire 500 XC shares its underpinnings with the Crossfire 500 X, also sold in India, but gets different exterior elements.

The Crossfire 500 XC brings longer suspension travel, higher-set handlebars, and rugged Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR wheels for off-roading

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC: Specifications

The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC gets a higher-mounted front beak, metal windshield, and side-mounted number board. The bike uses KYB-sourced USD front forks and a preload-adjustable and rebound monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm disc at the rear. The model comes equipped with dual-channel ABS. The Crossfire 500 XC rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch spoked wheels with tubeless tyres.

Power on the Brixton Crossfire 500 XC comes from the 486 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 46 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 4,350 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The price reduction makes the Crossfire 500 XC a more interesting proposition. In contrast, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at ₹2.67 lakh, while the more comparable Scrambler 400 XC is priced at ₹2.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The Triumph Scrambler is yet to receive a price hike as a result of the GST hike.

While the price reduction on the Crossfire 500 XC should get more attention towards the brand, the company is gearing up to launch the Crossfire 500 Storr in December this year, entering the 500 cc adventure motorcycle segment. Bookings for the Storr 500 will begin closer to the launch, likely to take place at India Bike Week 2025.

