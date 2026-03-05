Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr available in Malaysia, gets new yellow colour scheme

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr has been launched in Malaysia, expanding the brand’s presence in the Southeast Asian middleweight adventure touring segment. The motorcycle has been priced at RM29,888 in the market, which translates to roughly ₹7 lakh when measured against current exchange rates.

The Crossfire 500 Storr is positioned as a touring-focused ADV within Brixton’s Crossfire family, with equipment aimed at long-distance riding. In Malaysia, this model is being offered with several accessories as part of the standard package. These include a top box and a pair of hard-side panniers, enabling riders to carry additional luggage for extended hauls without needing to head to the aftermarket.

The motorcycle is available in three colour finishes for the Malaysian market. These include Sage Green Matt, Backstage Black, and Yellow. Among these options, the new Yellow shade stands out with its desert-inspired theme. This colour scheme brings out a more rugged visual identity, aligning with the motorcycle’s adventure touring character.

When will it launch in India?

The Crossfire 50 Storr in Malaysia gets a desert-inspired Yellow colour scheme alongside a top box and a pair of hard-side panniers as standard

While the Crossfire 500 Storr has now entered the Malaysian market, its India launch has been anticipated for quite some time. Brixton’s Indian retail partner, MotoHaus, had initially planned to bring the model to our shores during the India Bike Week 2025. With the event venue being changed, the bike’s launch was postponed due to logistical reasons.

Following the delay, the Crossfire 500 Storr is now expected launch in India in the second quarter of 2026. This timeline places the potential launch window between April and June of this year. If this works out, the ADV will expand Brixton’s footprint in India’s middleweight tourer segment, which continues to see growing interest from riders seeking heavy-duty motorcycles suited for both highway touring and the occasional off-road use.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr: Specifications

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is powered by a 486 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin paired with a 6-speed gearbox

The Crossfire 500 Storr derives power from a 486 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin paired with a 6-speed gearbox to deliver 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. This pits it against the Honda NX500, which makes 46.9 bhp and 43 Nm, and ahead of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, rated at 39 bhp and 40 Nm.

The motorcycle is built on a tubular steel frame, which is suspended by KYB 43 mm upside-down forks with 180 mm travel at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock with 175 mm travel at the rear. It rides on wire-spoke wheels measuring 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, shod with tubeless tyres. Braking performance comes from J.Juan calipers biting on a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

