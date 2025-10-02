Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr ADV launching in December 2025: What you should know

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is confirmed for an India launch in December 2025, expected to show up at the upcoming edition of the India Bike Week in Goa. With its launch, Brixton Motorcycles will enter the middleweight adventure tourer segment in India, joining the ranks of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 , Honda NX500 and Benelli TRK 502 , among others. The Crossfire 500 Storr ADV will slot into the lineup alongside the Crossfire 500X and 500XC , both of which are already listed for sale in India. Having made its home debut in Austria, it will reach our shores through Brixton’s Indian distributor, Motohaus, which will locally assemble it in its Kolhapur facility.

1 Design details: The 500 Storr leans heavily into the rugged ADV look, featuring a single-pod LED headlamp with a tall windscreen, handguards, and a massive fuel tank with tank bags that lead down to the exposed parallel-twin. The bike gets an upswept tailpipe with brushed-metal finishing as well as a luggage rack on the tail-end. At launch, it will be made available with two colour options: Backstage Black and Sage Green.

2 Tech suite: The ADV includes LED lighting units all around, as well as auxiliary LED fog lamps. Equipped with a 7-inch vertically stacked TFT console, it features TPMS alongside dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. Apart from this, the 500 Storr is quite barebones, missing out on smartphone connectivity, navigation, ride modes, and a few other electronic aids which are commonplace in this segment.

3 Engine and power: The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr derives its power from a 486 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin that gets mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With this, the ADV churns out 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of maximum torque at 6,750 rpm. This is the same motor that does rounds in the Crossfire 500 range. When compared to its rivals, it is well-poised: the Himalayan makes 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm, with peak torque of 40 Nm arriving earlier at 5,500 rpm. The NX500 is closely matched with 46.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

5 Competition: The Crossfire 500 Storr has only two direct rivals in the Indian market: the NX500 and the TRK 502. That said, it will be competing against a range of 400-500 cc ADVs, including the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, the upcoming CF Moto 450MT, as well as the Himalayan 450. It brings capable hardware and a rugged retro design, but loses out on the feature front. Despite that, it should perform relatively well on our shores, as long as the price is right and the service network is strong.

