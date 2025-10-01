Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr adventure tourer India launch confirmed for December

Brixton Motorcycles is all set to enter the 500 cc adventure tourer segment and has confirmed the launch of the Crossfire 500 Storr in India. The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr ADV will be launched in December this year, likely during India Bike Week 2025, scheduled between December 5-6, 2025. The Crossfire 500 Storr will join the Crossfire 500X and Crossfire 500XC, which are already on sale in the country.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr India Launch Confirmed

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr ADV has made its global debut in its home market, Austria. Power comes from the 486 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets KYB USD front forks with 180 mm travel and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear with 175 mm travel.

The Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr will take on the Honda NX500, Benelli TRK 502 and the like in 500 cc ADV segment

Braking performance from J. Juan-sourced 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. The bike rides on 19-inch spokes at the front and 17-inch spoke wheels at the rear, both of which get tubeless tyres.

The Crossfire 500 Storr tips the scales at 209 kg (kerb), and has a rather tall seat height at 839 mm. The bike gets a 16-litre fuel tank with a claimed fuel economy of 23.8 kmpl, which should make it good for a range of 380 km.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr: Features

Other features on the Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr will include all-LED lighting, including auxiliary lights, a tank bag, and a tail rack. The bike will also get a 7-inch vertically stacked TFT console, but without smartphone connectivity.

The Crossfire 500 Storr is likely to be locally assembled by Motohaus, the Indian distributor for Brixton Motorcycles, at its facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The bike will be competing against a host of 400-500 cc adventure motorcycles, including the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Honda NX500, and the upcoming CFMoto 450MT.

