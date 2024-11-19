Brixton Crossfire 500 range launched in India: Price, variants, and features explained

The Brixton Crossfire 500 range has launched in India with two models and a starting price of ₹4.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The range starts with the Crossfire 500X which is designed as a cafe racer. The other model in the range is the Brixton Crossfire 500 XC, which is built as a scrambler version of the Crossfire 500X. While bookings for the two are currently open at a nominal price of ₹2,999, deliveries are slated to begin in January 2025.

Both models in the Crossfire 500 range are powered by a 486 cc inline two-cylinder engine that delivers 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. This unit comes paired with a six-speed gearbox and boasts a top speed of 160 kmph. Claimed fuel consumption figures are rated at 25 kmpl but its real-world performance is yet to be determined.

Brixton Motorcycles is an Austrian brand that has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of four total motorcycles. Apart from the Crossfire 500, the brand’s portfolio in India includes two models from the Cromwell 1200 range. To carry out manufacturing and distribution, Brixton Motorcycles has partnered with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt. Ltd. and has established a plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Brixton Crossfire 500X:

The Crossfire 500X is designed as a cafe racer and is powered by a 486 cc inline two-cylinder engine that makes 47 bhp and 43 Nm of torque. The bike wears 17-inch spoke wheels all around and gets KYB suspension units.

Priced at ₹4.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Brixton Crossfire 500X is a cafe racer with a raw, urban appeal. It comes fitted with a full LED lighting setup and a 13.5-litre fuel tank shaped aggressively to give off a sporty look. The side panels on this bike are coloured in black and they bear a bold ‘X’ lettering with Brixton written on top. The Brixton Crossfire 500X is available in two colour options, which are Bullet Silver and Backstage Black.

The exhaust is made of stainless steel and features a flat front silencer with a brushed conical-oval rear silencer. The bike rides on 17-inch spoke wheels with tubeless Pirelli tyres all around. Braking duties are taken up by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with J.Juan calipers and dual-channel ABS from Bosch.

Brixton has fitted the Crossfire 500X with adjustable brake and clutch levers. Suspension components have been sourced from KYB and feature telescopic USD front forks and a rear monoshock. The USD forks are adjustable for compression and the monoshock can be adjusted for pre-load and rebound damping. On the feature front, the Crossfire 500X includes a round LCD console that displays the speedometer, rev counter, gear indicator, and other vital information.

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC:

The Crossfire 500 XC is the scrambler iteration of the cafe racer model and is driven by the same two-cylinder engine. It gets longer suspension travel, a raised front beak fender, rugged tyres, and higher-set handlebars.

The Brixton Crossfire 500 XC is priced at ₹5.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and this is built as the scrambler version of the Crossfire 500X. This iteration brings longer suspension travel, higher-set handlebars, and rugged Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR wheels for those who wish to go off-roading. The Crossfire 500 XC is further treated with black tank pads, a raised front beak, and a headlamp guard with a small visor.

The Crossfire 500 XC is fitted with the same KYB suspension units with 150 mm of travel at the front and 130 mm at the rear. The seat height has been raised to 839 mm from the 795 mm on the Crossfire 500X. This variant further features a larger 19-inch front wheel and a new cross-spoke design on both ends. Overall, the scrambler weighs five kg more than the cafe racer variant.

